Black Adam Final Cut Is Complete

The final cut of Black Adam is complete, and the cast have seen a screening of the film. That's according to director Jaume Collet Serra, who told an audience in Hall H at Comic Con that they saw it last night. Black Adam and Shazam!: Fury of the Gods served as the centerpieces of Warner Bros.' theatrical panel at Comic Con, with only cursory acknowledgment of other DC projects, but a full-on light show bringing Dwayne Johnson to the stage as Black Adam, in full costume, before he took to the stage for the Q&A portion of the event.

Johnson has gone all in on Black Adam, a role he has been working to develop for years. ZOA Energy, an energy drink company he co-founded, even has a pop-up on site. Jungle Cruise director Jaume Collet-Serra will also be charged with introducing movie fans to the Justice Society of America in the new film, which hits theaters this fall.

From New Line Cinema, Dwayne Johnson stars in the action adventure Black Adam. The first-ever feature film to explore the story of the DC Super Hero comes to the big screen under the direction of Jaume Collet-Serra (Jungle Cruise).



Nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the ancient gods-and imprisoned just as quickly-Black Adam (Johnson) is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world.



Johnson stars alongside Aldis Hodge ("City on a Hill," "One Night in Miami") as Hawkman, Noah Centineo ("To All the Boys I've Loved Before") as Atom Smasher, Sarah Shahi ("Sex/Life," "Rush Hour 3") as Adrianna, Marwan Kenzari ("Murder on the Orient Express," "The Mummy") as Ishmael, Quintessa Swindell ("Voyagers," "Trinkets") as Cyclone, Bodhi Sabongui ("A Million Little Things") as Amon, and Pierce Brosnan (the "Mamma Mia!" and James Bond franchises) as Dr. Fate.



Collet-Serra directed from a screenplay by Adam Sztykiel and Rory Haines & Sohrab Noshirvani, screen story by Adam Sztykiel and Rory Haines & Sohrab Noshirvani, based on characters from DC. Black Adam was created by Bill Parker and C.C. Beck. The film's producers were Beau Flynn, Dwayne Johnson, Hiram Garcia and Dany Garcia, with Richard Brener, Walter Hamada, Dave Neustadter, Chris Pan, Eric McLeod, Geoff Johns and Scott Sheldon



"Black Adam" smashes into theaters and IMAX internationally beginning 19 October 2022 and in North America on October 21, 2022. It will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.