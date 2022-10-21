Black Adam: Dwayne Johnson Teases "Big" DC Movie With the Justice Society of America

✖

During Warner Bros. Pictures' CinemacCon panel on Tuesday night, in addition to debuting a new trailer, Black Adam star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson introduced his co-stars playing DC Comics' original superhero supergroup, the Justice Society of America. ComicBook.com attended the panel where Johnson talked about his upcoming debut film as the DC Comics antihero. "So in this movie, we also introduced the JSA," Johnson said. "The JSA is the Justice Society of America. They were before the Justice League, actually, in terms of the comic and the mythology. We are introducing the JSA in Black Adam, and I am privileged and honored to tell you that we have Pierce Brosnan in the movie with us. We have Aldis Hodge in the movie as Hawkman."

Johnson then introduced two other stars playing Justice Society members: Quintessa Swindle, who plays Cyclone, and Noah Centineo, who plays Atom Smasher. They came out onto the stage with Johnson to great the CinemaCon crowd. Johnson sang his co-stars' praises.

"It's a big movie," Johnson said. "We are introducing and creating a world, and that's not easy to do, very difficult to do, and taking on characters that are really beloved, I can tell you, and a lot of fans around the world will tell you the same thing. So Cyclone and Atom Smasher, what [Swindle and Centineo] were able to do, I'm really, really, so proud. I cannot wait for you guys to see them in the movie. They did great."

In Black Adam, "Nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the Egyptian gods – and imprisoned just as quickly – Black Adam (Dwayne Johnson) is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world."

Jaume Collet-Serra directed Black Adam from a screenplay by Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines, and Sohrab Noshirvani, based on the DC Comics character created by Otto Binder and C.C. Beck. The film stars Dwayne Johnson as Teth-Adam/Black Adam, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Sarah Shahi as Adrianna Tomaz, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, and Pierce Brosnan and Kent Nelson/Doctor Fate.

What do you think? Are you excited about the Justice Society of America's debut in Black Adam? Let us know how you feel about it in the comments section. Black Adam opens in theaters on October 21st.