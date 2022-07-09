The Rock Reveals First Glimpse of His Black Adam Costume

✖

Ever the clever Instagram user, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is now using posts about one of his companies to give DC fans a tiny sneak peek at Black Adam. The Rock is currently shooting the new DC film, and participating in board meetings for a company like Zoa Energy on his breaks. On Thursday, Johnson posted a photo of his meeting to share some insight into the growth of Zoa, while also offering his followers a glimpse at the suit he'll be wearing in Black Adam, though there isn't a whole lot to see.

In the photo, Johnson is sitting at a counter while the meeting is taking place, with a big robe covering up the Black Adam suit that he's wearing underneath. However, in the second photo in the post, Johnson opens up the robe just a little bit, showing off the collar of the suit. It's not much, but it's the only thing we've got. You can take a look below!

"And if you swipe left and ZOOM IN, you'll see a small piece of my GOLD BLACK ADAM peeking out from under my black cloak of secrecy," Johnson wrote in the post.

Production on Black Adam began in Georgia last month, with Jaume Collet-Serra serving as director. The script was written by Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani, and Adam Sztykiel. Johnson stars as the titular character, in addition to his role as executive producers.

The cast of Black Adam also includes Sarah Shahi as Taz, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Pierce Brosnan as Dr. Fate, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, and Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone. Marwan Kenzari and Ulia Latukefu have been cast in undisclosed roles.

"Black Adam has been with me for over ten years now," Johnson said in an Instagram post last year. "And that gives you an idea of how passionate I am with this project, how passionate our Seven Bucks is about this project. Warner Brothers, New Line Cinema, DC, they have been so incredibly supportive over the years. This has been over 10 years. In 2008, we started talking about this, so it has required a patience by all of us as partners and I am a much different man and an actor than I was 10 years ago."

Are you looking forward to Black Adam? How do you think the suit will turn out? Let us know in the comments!

Black Adam is set to hit theaters on July 29, 2022.