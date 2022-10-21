Black Adam: The Rock Making San Diego Comic-Con Debut With Hall H Panel

Dwayne Johnson is headed to San Diego Comic-Con for the first time, bringing Black Adam to Hall H. The upcoming DC Comics film will be host to 7,000 fans in the San Diego Convention Center's biggest space, assembling the cast and director on the stage for a look at the upcoming movie. Black Adam released its first trailer earlier this year. Now, the panel which is taking place on Saturday, July 23 will likely play host to the next look at the film. Warner Bros. has a history of debuting trailers in Hall H and releasing them online, so those who can't make it to Comic-Con this year need not fear missing out completely just yet.

"I am 100% committed to not only Black Adam but then expanding the Black Adam universe, the DC universe," Johnson said when asked by ComicBook.com if he sees himself in this role for years to come during a Q&A with press earlier this year. "I am an optimist from the word, 'Go.' So, to me and to all of us up here, all universes exist in our heads. I will, we all will, work very hard to make sure we are honoring the mythology but also giving the fans what they want. I hear the fans, we all do, and I pick up everything they're putting down. It doesn't get by me, it doesn't get by these guys [producer Hiram Garcia, producer Beau Flynn, director Jaume Collet-Serra]. This is the beginning, hopefully, fingers crossed, of a very long storytelling road that Black Adam is the anchoring jet fuel now that will then push and press this universe out."

Originally, Black Adam was going to make his live-action debut in the Shazam! movie. Johnson and his team, however, agreed on a conclusion that there was too much story to tell with both the Shazam! character and Black Adam and cramming them into the same film would not serve the characters properly. As a result, Shazam! released in 2019 and Black Adam is finally gearing up to go to movie theaters in October.

"As man of you guys know, this has been a passion project of mine for many, many years," Johnson said. "Myself and Hiram and, of course Beau and Jaume, too, it became our passion project. So, many years ago when you look at he mosaic of the DC universe, Hiram and I looked at, this was about mid-2000s where we were looking at the mosaic of the DC universe and at that time the super hero genre was just kind of kicking off and it was, I think, finding its groove and its footing in our world."

The timing for the panel has not yet been revealed. Historically, Warner Brothers slots its presentations at San Diego Comic-Con into the morning slot on Saturday. With the Black Adam panel confirmed to be taking place on July 23, it is a safe bet that Black Adam will be kicking off Hall H's big day.