Black Adam Trailer Released by DC

The first full look at DC's Black Adam has officially arrived, and it's about to change the hierarchy of power in the DC universe. Warner Bros. surprised fans with the release of the first teaser for the upcoming live-action blockbuster, which will feature Dwayne Johnson's long-awaited take on the DC Comics antihero. This comes after snippets of footage from the film were released during DC's "Year of Heroes" teaser, alongside looks at fellow 2022 DC films The Batman, The Flash, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

"This is a character with amazing abilities. He has super speed, can fly, and has world breaking strength to name a few," producer Hiram Garcia explained in an interview with Collider last year. "We wanted to make sure moviegoers feel that throughout the entire movie. You're not going to see him use super speed just once and then it stops, this is part of his arsenal. It's common to see abilities fall to the wayside when dealing with characters like that but one of our many goals was to keep continuity there and push the bar in terms of how we do it. For example, the technology we're using to make Black Adam fly has never been done before. It's completely unique. It was critical for us to ensure that it felt special, authentic, and real. [Director] Jaume [Collet-Serra] took that to heart. Our special effects' team are Oscar winners, and we certainly put them to work."

"We're just so excited for you and the fans to see the film, because this cast and crew worked exceptionally hard to just make this film feel fresh, and really introduce a new group of incredible characters to the world," Garcia continued. "All while making sure we unleash Black Adam on the DC Universe in a big way. This guy is an absolute force of nature. A force of nature that dishes out justice the way he wants. Unfortunately not many people walk away from the kind of justice he delivers. We mean it when we say the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is going to change. When Black Adam arrives, everything's going to change."

Joining Johnson in Black Adam are Aldis Hodge (Underground, The Invisible Man) as Hawkman, Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I Love Before, Charlie's Angels) as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria) as Cyclone, Sarah Shahi (The L Word, Sex/Life) as Adrianna Tomaz, and Pierce Brosnan (GoldenEye, Mamma Mia!) as Doctor Fate. Uli Latukefu (Young Rock), Marwan Kenzari (The Old Guard, Aladdin) Mohammed Amer (Ramy), James Cusati-Moyer (Prodigal Son), Bodhi Sabongui (Legends of Tomorrow) have also been cast in currently unknown roles.

Black Adam is set to be released exclusively in theaters on October 21st.