Black Adam Reveals Best Look Yet at Justice Society with New Comic Covers

This week, audiences were treated to the first teaser trailer for Black Adam, the newest film set within the live-action DC universe. In addition to finally bringing Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's portrayal of Black Adam to the masses, the film will introduce general audiences to a live-action incarnation of the Justice Society of America, the longest-running ensemble within the pages of DC Comics. While Black Adam's JSA only factored into a small portion of the larger trailer, DC recently revealed a pretty epic look at the members of the team. On Thursday, DC released the full covers for the Black Adam: The Justice Society Files, a series of one-shots chronicling the events prior to the upcoming film. In addition to revealing the first details and release dates for the Albert Rothstein / Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo) and Kent Nelson / Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan) one-shots, the publisher unveiled photo variant covers for all four issues, which double as character posters for Atom Smasher, Doctor Fate, Carter Hall / Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), and Maxine Hunkel / Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell).

The one-shots begin on July 5th with Black Adam – The Justice Society Files: Hawkman #1, from Cavan Scott, Scot Eaton (penciller), Norm Rapmund (inker) and Andrew Dalhouse (colorist). Black Adam – The Justice Society Files: Cyclone #1 will be released on August 2, with a story by Scott with art by Maria Laura Sanapo and Arif Prianto. Black Adam – The Justice Society Files: Atom Smasher #1 will be released on September 6, written by Scott with art by Travis Mercer and John Kalisz. October 4th will see the debut of Black Adam – The Justice Society Files: Doctor Fate #1, in a story by Scott with art by Jesus Merino and Ulises Arreola. Each issue will feature a back up story from Bryan Q. Miller chronicling Black Adam's origin story.

"Our entire production team and our amazing director, Jaume Collet-Serra, we all have unified, giant ambitions for what we want to do with these characters and the JSA and all those new members we're introducing from Hawkman to Atom Smasher to Cyclone and Doctor Fate," producer Hiram Garcia previously told Variety in 2020. "It's an opportunity to put ourselves in the DC Universe, and really start to create a fun group of characters that audiences haven't had the chance to see, but that a lot of them are familiar with."

Keep scrolling to check out the covers for the Black Adam: The Justice Society Files one-shot, and share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Black Adam is set to be released exclusively in theaters on October 21st.