Black Adam Producer Explains Why the Justice Society Is in the Movie

As confirmed at DC FanDome last month, The Rock's long awaited Black Adam feature film will see his anti-hero character going up against the Justice Society on the big screen. Long standing characters in the pages of DC Comics, the super team will feature Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, and other heroes Hawkman, Doctor Fate, and Cyclone. Speaking in a new interview, Dwayne Johnson's producing partner Hiram Garcia was asked about what place these heroes will have in the film, teasing that introducing the world to these heroes was one of the driving forces behind including them in the movie's script.

"Our entire production team and our amazing director, Jaume Collet-Serra, we all have unified, giant ambitions for what we want to do with these characters and the JSA and all those new members we’re introducing from Hawkman to Atom Smasher to Cyclone and Doctor Fate," Garcia told Variety. "It’s an opportunity to put ourselves in the DC Universe, and really start to create a fun group of characters that audiences haven’t had the chance to see, but that a lot of them are familiar with."

Garcia went on to reveal that production on the movie is set to begin in the first quarter of 2021, and with the amount of time their team has been attached it will be a long time coming. Once again the producer teased that there will be a major power dynamic shift in the DC Universe once the film is released.

"The journey we’re going to put Black Adam on, it’s very compelling," Garcia added. "What he’s gone through and what you’re going to see on-screen is going to be amazing to watch play out, and then when you couple that with how powerful every character is who is going to be in the universe, it’s really going to heat things up. We have a lot of fun saying that the hierarchy of the power in the DC Universe is going to change because when Black Adam arrives, everyone needs to watch out because he’s going to change the game."

Johnson echoed this sentiment at DC FanDome, calling out the members of the Justice League specifically, saying: "Flash. Aquaman. Wonder Woman. Batman and Superman. Let's let them know something. Things will never be the same. Because the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change."

Black Adam is set to hit theaters on December 22, 2021.