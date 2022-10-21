DC Comics Fans Love Doctor Fate in New Black Adam Trailer

Black Adam's trailer is here and fans are absolutely elated with Dr. Fate in the new clip. Pierce Brosnan plays the steely magic user in the upcoming film. The trailer has the actor narrating all the pulse-pounding action. A bunch of the JSA get a moment in the spotlight over the course of the new footage. But, Dr. Fate gets a lot of time to talk to Dwayne Johnson's antihero. It seems that the group of heroes doesn't take kindly to Black Adam's methods. Not that it matters to the black-clad warrior. It's a lot of fun and has really energized the conversation on social medial. Check out some of the responses right here.

Here's a quick synopsis for Black Adam: "From New Line Cinema, Dwayne Johnson stars in the action adventure 'Black Adam.' The first-ever feature film to explore the story of the DC Super Hero comes to the big screen under the direction of Jaume Collet-Serra ('Jungle Cruise'). Nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the ancient gods— and imprisoned just as quickly—Black Adam (Johnson) is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world."

Doctor Fate was the best part of the Black Adam trailer pic.twitter.com/JJlhxKXuEq — Oracle (@4eyedRaven) June 8, 2022

