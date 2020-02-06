Black Canary Trends on Twitter as Fans Campaign for Birds of Prey Spinoff Series

Last year's Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) had a lot to celebrate, especially with regards to how it portrayed its iconic group of DC Comics characters. For many fans, one of the biggest standouts of the film was Dinah Lance/Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett) a nightclub singer-turned-vigilante armed with a powerful supersonic Canary Cry. In the time since Birds of Prey's debut, many have wondered exactly where Smollett's take on Dinah could pop up next — and on Wednesday, fans made their voices heard with one suggestion in particular. #BlackCanaryHBOSeries began trending on Wednesday afternoon, as fans began to share their support for a potential HBO or HBO Max spinoff series starring Smollett.

This is far from the first time that fans have called for a Black Canary HBO series, as the campaign has even been acknowledged by Smollett in the past. And while there is currently no confirmation as to whether or not the project could eventually become a reality, Smollett has been open about her desire to return to the role. And given Black Canary's nearly-80-year history in the DC Comics universe, there's definitely a lot of ground that could be covered in a potential solo show.

"It's no secret how much I loved playing Black Canary, and [I was] so honored to take on that mantle," Smollett revealed in an interview last year. "I would absolutely do it again if given a chance."

Keep scrolling to check out a few of the #BlackCanaryHBOSeries tweets, and share your thoughts with us in the comments below!