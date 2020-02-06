Black Canary Trends on Twitter as Fans Campaign for Birds of Prey Spinoff Series
Last year's Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) had a lot to celebrate, especially with regards to how it portrayed its iconic group of DC Comics characters. For many fans, one of the biggest standouts of the film was Dinah Lance/Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett) a nightclub singer-turned-vigilante armed with a powerful supersonic Canary Cry. In the time since Birds of Prey's debut, many have wondered exactly where Smollett's take on Dinah could pop up next — and on Wednesday, fans made their voices heard with one suggestion in particular. #BlackCanaryHBOSeries began trending on Wednesday afternoon, as fans began to share their support for a potential HBO or HBO Max spinoff series starring Smollett.
This is far from the first time that fans have called for a Black Canary HBO series, as the campaign has even been acknowledged by Smollett in the past. And while there is currently no confirmation as to whether or not the project could eventually become a reality, Smollett has been open about her desire to return to the role. And given Black Canary's nearly-80-year history in the DC Comics universe, there's definitely a lot of ground that could be covered in a potential solo show.
"It's no secret how much I loved playing Black Canary, and [I was] so honored to take on that mantle," Smollett revealed in an interview last year. "I would absolutely do it again if given a chance."
Keep scrolling to check out a few of the #BlackCanaryHBOSeries tweets, and share your thoughts with us in the comments below!
We want more of her! #BlackCanaryHBOSeries pic.twitter.com/TUqYBWltKC— best of dc girls (@girIsofdc) March 31, 2021
We need to see them together again 💕 #BlackCanaryHBOSeries @jasonkilar @Caseybloys pic.twitter.com/4gPwXsMYj6— Birds of Prey (@preyofbirdsdc) March 31, 2021
I would love a Black Canary show on HBO Max. I think Miss Dinah Lance AND @jurneesmollett deserve it! #BlackCanaryHBOSeries pic.twitter.com/TfRtRNEjVE— 💜Prowling Gambino💚 (@ProwlingGambino) March 31, 2021
Nice to see #BlackCanaryHBOSeries trending😌 She was easily one of the best things in Birds of Prey, I need more of Jurnee in the DCEU. pic.twitter.com/bKzk79NWOe— korianders (@Tom95922593) March 31, 2021
Because I want badass martial arts fight scenes #BlackCanaryHBOSeries @jasonkilar @Caseybloys pic.twitter.com/yx5WwlBwEK— Jo 🔊 (@prettybirdll) March 31, 2021
BLACK CANARY & HUNTRESS.
One of the greatest duos in comic book history, change my mind. #BlackCanaryHBOSeries so we can see them again. pic.twitter.com/b6oQrvoeYK— dimitri THEE prince ʬ⁸⁴ (@dianaTHEEprince) March 31, 2021
I am so ready for a #BlackCanaryHBOSeries!
Jurnee gave such a passionate performance as Dinah and there's so much material to work with.
I WANT THIS SHOW! 🔊 pic.twitter.com/fuu35woqMZ— 🌑 (@KryptonsArchive) March 31, 2021
dinah lance and dinah drake i think. #BlackCanaryHBOSeries pic.twitter.com/2F8BustLaq— damian⊗ (@damcanary) March 31, 2021
LET THEM HEAR THE BLACK DAMN CANARY #BlackCanaryHBOSeries pic.twitter.com/17ytqGA9VH— gio 🔊 (@damncanarys) March 31, 2021
Listen. A Black Canary movie. #BlackCanaryHBOSeries. A BoP sequel. A double headline Black Canary/Green Arrow movie. Just get @jurneesmollett and Black Canary back! pic.twitter.com/JfgbP9Ro0k— Demi Joie (@DreemiFilms) March 31, 2021