Black Lightning: The Pierce Family Faces Consequences in “Book of Occupation: Chapter Five” Preview

This season on Black Lightning has seen the Pierce family face some major challenges. First, Anissa and Jennifer were separated from parents Lynn and Jefferson when Agent Odell put them in his A.S.A. facility under the guise of protection. Then, Freeland became a police state and placed under quarantine, prompting Anissa to operate as the vigilante Blackbird. This week, the family was back together again, but reunion doesn’t mean things are getting better — and from the sound of things on the horizon they may only be getting worse. The CW has released a preview of “The Book of Occupation: Chapter Five,” the November 11 episode of Black Lightning.

Looking at the date of the episode, we will have to wait a week for Black Lightning to return and when it does, it appears that fans will be getting an intense episode. In addition to what we’ve seen in the preview (which you can check out for yourself in the video up top) we also have an official synopsis for the episode, and it sounds like Anissa’s identity is going to be threatened. You can check out the synopsis below.

CONSEQUENCES – Jefferson (Cress Williams) struggles with the effects on his family, leading to a decision with tragic consequences. Meanwhile, Anissa’s (Nafessa Williams) identity is threatened. Lastly, Agent Odell (guest star Bill Duke) takes an important step toward winning over Jennifer (China Anne McClain). Damon Gupton and Jordan Calloway also star. Robert Townsend directed the episode written by Brusta Brown & John Mitchell Todd.

The consequences that the Pierce family face may include a breaking point for Jefferson and Lynn. Last season we saw the pair relationship tested, but ultimately stronger than ever but according to series star Christine Adams, the bomb Agent Odell dropped in the Season 2 finale has opened up old wounds and sent the couple down a difficult road.

“If you think about that very last beat of season 2 when Odell came in, he basically dropped a bomb in their lives” series star Christine Adams, who plays Lynn, told ComicBook.com previously. “That’s bound to cause a strain in the relationship and it’s going to dig into some old wounds: ‘this is why we never should have gone back down this road.’ And at the same time, he’s sort of blaming her for the whole Green Light thing. So they’re at loggerheads.”

Black Lightning airs Monday nights at 9/8c on The CW. “The Book of Occupation: Chapter Five” airs November 11.