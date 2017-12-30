‘Black Lightning’: Power Up Teaser Released

An electric new TV spot for The CW‘s Black Lightning shows the super-charged superhero in action.

Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams) is a man wrestling with a secret.

The father of two daughters, Anissa (Nafessa Williams) and Jennifer (China Ann McClain), and the principal of a charter high school that also serves as a safe-haven for young people in a neighborhood overrun by gang violence, Pierce is a hero in his community.

Nine years ago, Pierce was gifted with the superhuman power to harness and control electricity, which he used to keep his hometown streets safe as the masked vigilante Black Lightning. However, after too many nights with his life and his family on the line, he left his Super Hero days behind.

Almost a decade later, Pierce’s crime-fighting days are long behind him…or so he thought. But with crime and corruption spreading like wildfire, Black Lightning returns — to save not only his family, but also the soul of his community.

Christine Adams, James Remar, Damon Gupton and Marvin Jones III co-star.

Unlike Arrow, The Flash, and Legends of Tomorrow, Black Lightning is not connected to CW’s shared Arrowverse.

Black Lightning premieres January 16 at 9 p.m. ET/PT after the 2018 premiere of The Flash on The CW.