New ‘Black Lightning’ Key Art Revealed

Some new key art for The CW’s Black Lightning is now online, and we can give the official sneak peek, down below!

Black Lightning will be joining the lineup of DC Comics TV series starting this January – though it won’t be connected to the “Arrowverse” shows. You can check out the official synopsis and new key art below, and watch the trailer for Black Lightning above.

Synopsis:

Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams) is a man wrestling with a secret. As the father of two daughters and principal of a charter high school that also serves as a safe haven for young people in a neighborhood overrun by gang violence, he is a hero in his community. Nine year ago, Pierce was a hero of a different sort. Gifted with the superhuman power to harness and control electricity, he used those powers to keep his hometown streets safe as the masked vigilante Black Lightning. However, after too many nights with his life on the line, and seeing the effects of the damage and loss that his alter ego was inflicting on his family, he left his Superhero days behind and settled into being a principal and a dad.

Choosing to help his city without using his superpowers, he watched his daughters Anissa (Nafessa Williams) and Jennifer (China Anne McClain) grow into strong young women, even though his marriage to their mother, Lynn (Christine Adams), suffered. Almost a decade later, Pierce’s crime-fighting days are long behind him…or so he thought. But with crime and corruption spreading like wildfire, and those he cares about in the crosshairs of the menacing local gang The One Hundred, Black Lightning returns – to save not only his family, but also the soul of his community.

So far, the trailers we’ve seen have made the show seem like standard superhero fare, though the visual composition and finished effects are looking better over time. Given Black Lightning’s prominence in DC Comics lore (include his family legacy), it will be interesting to see if the show can widen out into a larger mythos than “urban superhero fights crime, protects neighborhood.”

Black Lightning premieres Tuesday, January 16 @ 9/8c on The CW.