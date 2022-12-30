Brendan Fraser Drops Hilarious Joke About Batgirl Cancellation

Warner Bros. has been in a bit of a transitionary period after their merger with Discovery. The studio has revamped their entire leadership staff with newly appointed CEO David Zaslav leading the charge. Zaslav has already canceled multiple upcoming DC Comics films including the already filmed Batgirl movie that was set to star Leslie Grace, Michael Keaton, J.K. Simmons and Brendan Fraser. Batgirl's cancelation sparked confusion all over the internet, but the reasoning behind the decision had to do with taxation. Zaslav has also been looking for DC Films to change course and find a Kevin Feige-type leader to create a ten year plan, but hasn't been successful as yet. During a recent interview, Fraser made a very hilarious joke about the cancelation of Batgirl.

While doing press for his upcoming film The Whale, the actor was doing interviews alongside the screenwriter of the film, Samuel D. Hunter when an interviewer asked the pair what would be their next projects, to which Fraser deflected to Hunter. The screenwriter revealed multiple upcoming projects he has coming up, and then Fraser jokingly says that he has Batgirl coming up and then burst out in laughter. You can check out the moment below!

Brendan Fraser jokes about Batgirl's cancellation in interview for The Whale pic.twitter.com/GZmMbiBtQu — DC Daily (@DCU_CORE) September 12, 2022

The next DC Comics film to hit theaters will be the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam. Johnson recently revealed got the chance to talk with ComicBook.com while promoting his film, where he revealed that he thinks that Henry Cavill is the Superman of our generation.

"I will say this. I will say that Henry is a buddy and he is a phenomenal Superman," the actor says. "He is a phenomenal Superman and Henry Cavill is the Superman of our generation with respect to the other Supermans of the past. Every time I see him, we have some tequila and I say 'This guy is Superman.' My longtime business partner Dany Garcia has been a passionate advocate for Henry Cavill and his career for a very, very, very long time."

Black Adam will star Johnson and will also feature Aldis Hodge (Underground, The Invisible Man) as Hawkman, Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I Love Before, Charlie's Angels) as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria) as Cyclone, Sarah Shahi (The L Word, Sex/Life) as Adrianna Tomaz, and Pierce Brosnan (GoldenEye, Mamma Mia!) as Doctor Fate. Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui have also been cast.

What do you think about the joke? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @NateBrail up on Twitter!