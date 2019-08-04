Suicide Squad’s Cara Delevingne Reportedly Gets Married in Secret Ceremony

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson have reportedly tied the knot. According to a new report from the Sunday Sun, the actresses got married in a secret ceremony in an Elvis-themed Las Vegas chapel. Delevingne is known for her roles in Suicide Squad and the upcoming Carnival Row, while Benson’s filmography includes Pretty Little Liars and Spring Breakers.

Both brides reportedly wore black, with Benson carrying a bouquet and wearing high heels. The wedding reportedly ended with an Elvis impersonator declaring them “wife and wife”, before they posed for photos in a pink Cadillac.

“They were sure about what they are doing and they were sure about what they mean to each other.” Michael Kelly, who owns the chapel, told the Sun. “They were clearly devoted to each other and they had the biggest smiles on their faces. You could see that they were serious about what they were doing but having the most fun. They wanted it simple, quiet and easy.”

The wedding was reportedly a small affair, with a guest list that included Charlize Theron, Sophie Turner, and the Jonas Brothers. Turner and Joe Jonas notably had an Elvis-themed Vegas wedding earlier this year.

It’s unclear exactly when the ceremony took place, as Hollywood Live notes that the couple has been seen wearing gold bands on their ring fingers since June 5th.

Delevingne and Benson have reportedly been dating for over a year, but did not publicly confirm their relationship until this past June.

“She’s one of the people that helped me love myself when I needed it most, and I really needed it,” Delevingne said during a speech at the TrevorLIVE Gala this past June. “She showed me what real love is and showed me how to accept it, which was a lot harder than I thought. I love you, sprinkles.”