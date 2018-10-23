‘Charlie’s Angels’ Snags ‘Wonder Woman 1984’s Former Release Date

With the surprising announcement that Warner Bros. and DC are moving Wonder Woman 1984‘s back by more than six months, next year’s first November slot quickly became prime box office real estate. It’s no surprise that within hours, another movie took its place on November 1, 2019.

Sony is the studio that snatched up the release date, pushing the Elizabeth Banks-directed Charlie’s Angels reboot back by just over a month. Rather than hitting theaters on September 27, 2019, the reboot will now bow on the Wonder Woman sequel’s previous release date on November 1st.

The new Charlie’s Angels movie stars Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska as the three Angels. Banks, Patrick Stewart, and Djimon Hounsou will all play different versions of Bosley.

That didn’t take long. Hours after WB’s WONDER WOMAN 1984 vacated Nov. 1, 2019, Sony has deployed CHARLIE’S ANGELS to take its place, moving from Sept. 27, 2019. — Exorcist Relations (@ERCboxoffice) October 23, 2018

As for Wonder Woman 1984, fans were certainly disappointed to see it move back so far. The film will now hit theaters on June 5, 2020.

According to a tweet from director Patty Jenkins, it sounds as though this move wasn’t about delays in making the film itself, but about getting a more prominent release date, and recapturing the magic of the first Wonder Woman. The new date puts 1984 on the same weekend that the first movie was released in 2017.

“Our weekend,” Jenkins called it on Twitter. “Feels like home. Can’t wait for the day to come to share so many people’s great work, blowing me away every day.”

😁Our weekend. Feels like home. Can’t wait for the day to come to share so many people’s great work, blowing me away every day. //t.co/OmNdGxckfB — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) October 22, 2018

During the Warner Bros. panel at San Diego Comic-Con, Jenkins addressed the challenges of coming back for a second movie, and she is clearly focused on making sure 1984 sets itself apart.

“I never want to do more of everything for the wrong reason, and i was very thoughtful of that when working on the second one,” Jenkins revealed. “I don’t even want to go that place in my head, like how do you keep it going etc, etc. It’s not more of anything though it is evocative of what made it great the first time.”

“The thing that I love most about Wonder Woman is that I feel she is us more than other superheroes,” Jenkins added. “People find themselves in Wonder Woman and the Wonder Woman in us. She made each of us believe in the Wonder Woman in us.”

