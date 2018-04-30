Check out the Drawer of Heads in this Exclusive Clip From Tonight’s ‘iZombie’

Warner Bros. TV has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive clip from tonight’s episode of iZombie, titled “Mac-Liv-Moore.”

Following the harrowing events of recent weeks, Ravi and Liv are still piecing together the mystery of the prison bus killings (literally). As this scene opens up, we get to see the morgue’s drawer of heads.

Videos by ComicBook.com

…It’s actually pretty self-explanatory.

In the episode, Liv finds herself on rapper brain while the team scrambles to find a serial killer.

You can check out the official synopsis below.

BUST A RHYME LIV — There’s a zombie serial killer on the loose and new Seattle is on lockdown. Liv (Rose McIver) is trapped in the morgue on white rapper brain and Clive (Malcolm Goodwin) and Ravi (Rahul Kohli) are playing Dungeons & Dragons.

Meanwhile, Blaine (David Anders) concocts his most sinister plan to date. Lastly, Major (Robert Buckley) is on the hunt for the killer.

Aly Michalka and Robert Knepper also star. LL Hayter directed the episode written by Talia Gonzalez & Bisanne Masoud.

iZombie airs on Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT following episodes of Supergirl. “Mac-Liv-Moore” will debut on April 30.