Clark Kent Wearing Batman’s Costume With Glasses Is The Best Thing You’ll See This Week

You’ll go to great lengths to please your fiance and this week that resulted in a classic Batman and Superman moment.

Spoilers incoming for Batman #37, so if you haven’t read the issue yet you’ve been warned.

Clark and Lois finally meet Selina Kyle this week, and the gathering produced an amazing moment with the four wearing each other’s costumes (or sort of costume in Selina’s case), and fans now forever have the sight of a glasses wearing Batman in their memories.

It all started when the four decided to head to the Gotham County Fair, only instead of a normal night at the fair, it turns out to be Super Hero Night, with only costumed fans allowed. With Selina hungry and the group having a hard time deciding to go to this event in the first place, they decide to use the costumes they already have to get in. To avoid having people pin their actual faces with the costumes, they all switch outfits.

Bruce wears the Superman suit, while Clark wears the Batman suit. Catwoman gives her costume to Lois and takes Lois’ dress, and despite it not being a costume she manages to use her charm to get in anyway.

The best part of this though is Clark’s Batman, mainly because he still wears the Clark Kent glasses over the cowl. It’s kind of hilarious to see an authentic Batman mask and cowl with a set of reading glasses over top of it, but it fits Clark’s attitude and demeanor perfectly, especially when he launches into his “I kicked a tree once” story. It makes for a delightful sequence all the way around.

The group has a few other comments in regards to the costumes. Bruce makes not that the Superman suit is itchy, but Clark chalks that up to the anti-radiation tech he uses. Lois just thinks he doesn’t wash it enough, a point that Selina seconds after revealing Bruce does the same thing.

Overall it’s a fantastic issue, and you can read it yourself now, as Batman #37 is in comic shops now.