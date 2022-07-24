On Friday, fans at San Diego Comic-Con were treated to a world premiere screening of the animated feature Green Lantern: Beware My Power, but that wasn't the only exciting thing to come out of the presentation. Following the screening Warner Bros. Home Entertainment's Gary Miereanu offered fans a bit of information about what they can expect in the future, not only announcing that Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons is set to be released this fall, but also announced some additional films on the horizon as well, including a Legion of Super-Heroes feature set for a 2023 release.

There wasn't a lot of information about the Legion of Super-Heroes feature shared during the presentation. According to CBR, Miereanu announced a handful of animated films at the presentation, including Batman: The Doom That Came to Gotham, a Justice Society film, and Justice League: Warworld, but an animated Legion of Super-Heroes film would be the second animated project centering around the iconic superhero team in the works. The Legion of Super-Heroes is also the focus of an adult-themed animated series on HBO Max. That series is in the works with comic book creator Brian Michael Bendis. Bendis is very familiar with the team of heroes, having written the latest volume of Legion of Super-Heroes.

The Legion of Super-Heroes HBO Max series was first announced in 2021 and while there haven't been too many details about that project just yet, Bendis recently took to Instagram to share a look at the script for the series.

"LONG LIVE THE LEGION! #fingerscrossed #legionofsuperheroes #longlivethelegion #hbomax" Bendis wrote on Instagram. He also shared five images, with the first featuring the first page of the Legion of Super-Heroes' pilot script. The adult-animated series is based on the DC comics created by Otto Binder and Al Plastino. One of the more interesting items is that Bendis is on the third draft of the script, with Draft #2 written on April 22nd, and Draft #3 on July 5th.

