Green Lantern: Beware My Power Clip Pits John Stewart Against the Justice League

John Stewart makes his way to the Justice League Watchtower -- and nobody is especially happy to see him -- in a clip from Green Lantern: Beware My Power. Ahead of the film's premiere later this month at Comic Con International in San Diego, ComicBook.com can exclusively give fans a first look at the movie, which marks the first time John Stewart has headlined his own feature film. In the clip, John Stewart (Aldis Hodge, who will also be part of the live-action DC Universe this year in Black Adam) squares off with Green Arrow (Jimmi Simpson), Vixen (Keesha Sharp), and Martian Manhunter (Ike Amadi) in what appears to be the first time any of them have seen each other...and possibly the first encounter the League has ever had with a power ring?

John is clearly struggling to piece together what the ring is all about here, which is good news for a Justice League that seems totally ill-equipped to handle an intruder with this kind of power level. Below, you can check out the official synopsis and full cast list for the film.

In Green Lantern: Beware My Power, recently discharged Marine sniper John Stewart is at a crossroads in his life, one which is only complicated by receiving an extraterrestrial ring which grants him the powers of the Green Lantern of Earth. Unfortunately, the ring doesn't come with instructions – but it does come with baggage, like a horde of interplanetary killers bent on eliminating every Green Lantern in the universe. Now, with the aid of the light-hearted Green Arrow, Adam Strange and Hawkgirl, this reluctant soldier must journey into the heart of a galactic Rann/Thanagar war and somehow succeed where all other Green Lanterns have failed.

SAG Award-winning actor Aldis Hodge (Black Adam, One Night in Miami, City on a Hill) takes the title role as John Stewart/Green Lantern, closely supported by Jimmi Simpson (Westworld, The Man Who Fell To Earth, Pachinko) as Green Arrow. The voice cast includes Ike Amadi (Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge, Superman: Man of Tomorrow) as Martian Manhunter, Brian Bloom (The A-Team, Mass Effect) as Adam Strange, Jamie Gray Hyder (Law & Order: SVU, True Blood) as Hawkgirl, Mara Junot (Call of Duty franchise, Genshin Impact) as Lyssa Drak & Banth Dar, Jason J. Lewis (Justice League Action) as Ganthet & Captain Kantus, Keesha Sharp (Empire, Lethal Weapon) as Vixen, Simon Templeman (Uncharted franchise) as Sardath & Console Voice, Rick D. Wasserman (Batman: The Killing Joke) as Sinestro, Sunil Malhotra (Mortal Kombat 11, The Legend of Korra) as Power Ring and Rannian Commander, and additional voices provided by Nolan North (Young Justice, Rick and Morty, American Dad!).

Produced by Warner Bros. Animation, DC and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, the PG-13 rated Green Lantern: Beware My Power is directed by Jeff Wamester (Justice Society: World War II) from a script co-written by John Semper (Static Shock, Fraggle Rock) and Ernie Altbacker (Justice League Dark: Apokolips War). Jim Krieg (Justice League vs. The Fatal Five) is producer, supervising producer is Butch Lukic (Batman: The Long Halloween), and Sam Register is Executive Producer.

Green Lantern: Beware My Power – Special Features

4K, Blu-ray and Digital

John Stewart: The Power and the Glory (New Featurette) – Whether in brightest day or blackest night, John Stewart remains one of greatest and most beloved heroes of the DC Universe – and of the many universes that he has protected in his groundbreaking 50-year career as a Green Lantern. His courage, strength, conviction, and compassion have been his source of his abundant power, as well as the reason for his immense fanbase. This documentary examines his adventures on the printed page, the animated screen, popular culture and beyond, featuring all-new interviews with the creators, writers, artists, and performers who helped shape John's legendary stories, including Aldis Hodge, the voice of John Stewart in Green Lantern: Beware My Power.

