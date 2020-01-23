Crisis on Infinite Earths Gets an Expanded DC Multiverse in Fan Edit

In spite of all the great cameos and crossovers that helped to make “Crisis on Infinite Earths” the most epic live-action DC Comics adaptation of all time, there were missing pieces. Whether it’s Krypton or the Nolanverse, there are DC worlds that could not be or weren’t included for one reason or another. That’s where the fans come in, of course. There aren’t very many geek properties now that don’t get some kind of cool, creative fan edits…but a video from YouTuber Dr. Flashpoint takes some of the footage of actual red-sky crossovers from various universes destroyed during “Crisis on Infinite Earths” and combines it with some custom footage.

Exactly how well any of it works is variable from shot to shot, but there are definitely some very cool moments created here. And this sets up Doom Patrol for the eventual payoff that would come at the end of the event when the multiverse is re-established.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check it out below.

In DC Comics, Crisis on Infinite Earths eliminated the DC multiverse and created a single, merged timeline that included characters from various different worlds. No one on the merged world — later called “New Earth” — even remembered the events of the Crisis except for Psycho-Pirate, who ranted about it from inside of Arkham Asylum. After the events of Crisis, non-continuity stories would still be told — but they would be labeled “Elseworlds” and those stories would never interact with the main DC continuity. This status quo held for 20 years, until Infinite Crisis reintroduced pre-Crisis characters and concepts, and ended with a limited (52-Earth) multiverse in place. Later, several of the “Elseworlds” Earths, as well as characters from the pre-Crisis on Infinite Earths multiverse, would play a role in Convergence, a crossover event that pitted heroes from different realities against one another and, in the end, re-established an infinite multiverse. That story, though, was not as popular as they had hoped and there have since been more attempts to do the same, most recently in Doomsday Clock.

The Crisis brought together heroes from various eras of DC’s TV and film adaptations, including Brandon Routh’s Superman (originally seen in Superman Returns), Burt Ward’s Dick Grayson (originally seen in the 1966 Batman series), Tom Welling’s Clark Kent (originally seen in Smallville), Tom Ellis’s Lucifer Morningstar (currently appearing in Lucifer), and Ezra Miller’s version of The Flash, who first appeared in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and has his own solo movie coming up from the director of IT.

Fans can get caught up by watching all five parts of the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover on The CW‘s website or app now, or buying them through video on demand platforms. The post-“Crisis” Arrowverse began this week with new episodes of Batwoman, Supergirl, Arrow, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, and Black Lightning. The Flash will be back in two weeks.