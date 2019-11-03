The Flash and Supergirl Team Up With Legends of Tomorrow in Crisis on Infinite Earths Set Photo

Production for “Crisis on Infinite Earths” is underway in Vancouver with the Legends of Tomorrow getting in on the action in the epic, five-part crossover event for The CW‘s Arrowverse. The team — and series — notably sat out last year’s “Elseworlds,” but they won’t have that luxury this year. With the fate of the Multiverse itself in the balance, it’s an all-hands-on-deck situation. Now, in a new set photo from the epic live action adaptation of the beloved comic book event, we’re getting a look at a few of the Legends teaming up with The Flash and Supergirl in the biggest fight they’ve seen yet.

In the photo from the set, which you can check out below, The Flash (Grant Gustin) and Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) both look quite distressed at whatever is in front of them while behind them The Atom (Brandon Routh) also has a distressed look on his face as well. Off to the side, Mick Rory (Dominic Purcell) looks, well, like Mick: not amused.

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” is going to be a massive event for the Arrowverse. It was first teased in the Arrowverse during The Flash’s series premiere where a future newspaper headline revealed that The Flash would disappear in the red skies of some mysterious “crisis” but since then fans have learned that there will be another huge casualty of the epic event. During the Season 7 finale of Arrow, The Monitor (LaMonica Garrett) arrived to collect on a deal Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) made with him during “Elseworlds” and revealed that Oliver would die. And don’t think that because Oliver is set to die that The Flash isn’t still in danger.

The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace teased that Crisis on Infinite Earths will be an explosive event, and that they aren’t shying away from the fact that The Flash is prophesized to die in the series.

“Crisis turned out to be the best thing that could have happened to…The Flash because it created an immediacy to things,” Wallace said after a screening of the season premiere. “We know that on December 10, 2019, the Flash will die….We’re not messing around.”

He added, “The Monitor showing up and making a cosmic pronouncement drives you to extremes in order to fight against or accept the coming Crisis. And every episode this season… is all about ‘do I accept death or do I fight it?’”

Crisis on Infinite Earths kicks off on Sunday, December 8 on Supergirl, runs through a Monday episode of Batwoman and that Tuesday’s episode of The Flash. That will be the midseason cliffhanger, as the shows go on hiatus for the holidays and return on January 14 to finish out the event with the midseason premiere of Arrow and a “special episode” of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, which launches as a midseason series this year and so will not have an episode on the air before the Crisis.