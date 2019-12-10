Crisis on Infinite Earths Part 2 Teases How Jonah Hex Got His Scars

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” is continuing to ravage its way through The CW’s Arrowverse, and it’s resulting in some pretty epic plot twists and reveals. In between the unexpected demises and surprising cameos, the crossover is also answering some questions that viewers might not have known they had. Tonight’s episode, which was the Batwoman hour of the event, featured a surprising full-circle moment for one supporting character in the Arrowverse, the rugged lawman Jonah Hex (Johnathon Schaech). Spoilers for this week’s episode of Batwoman, “Crisis on Infinite Earths Part 2”, below! Only look if you want to know!

In between the search for the seven Paragons, the episode saw some of the Arrowverse’s characters considering ways to resurrect Oliver Queen/Green Arrow (Stephen Amell), who met his death while fighting to protect Earth-38. This included trying to use a Lazarus Pit – the ever-finicky “magic hot tubs” that can help extend people’s lives – to possibly resurrect Oliver. Mia Smoak (Katherine McNamara), Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin), Sara Lance/White Canary (Caity Lotz) and John Constantine (Matt Ryan) all found a Lazarus Pit on Earth-18, which ended up being guarded by none other than Jonah Hex. A fight ensued between Jonah, Mia, and Sara, resulting in Sara scarring Jonah’s face.

While this Jonah appears to exist on another Earth from the one we’ve met throughout Legends, the idea of Sara giving him his iconic scars is a fun little loop in continuity.

“I want to explore Jonah as deep as they want to go,” Schaech once told ComicBook.com. “He is such a complex character. In today’s world of anti-heroes, where Dexter becomes the hero, he needs to be displayed that way. I think all of us are really interested more about the problems that these characters have. That’s why we relate to superheroes and to comic books, because they’re flawed. Just like we are.”

What do you think of the role that Jonah Hex played in “Crisis on Infinite Earths”? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” will continue across The Flash on December 10th at 8/7c. Following a midseason break, the event will conclude on Tuesday, January 14th, with new episodes of Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow.