Does the Latest Crisis on Infinite Earths Promo Tease the Destruction of Supergirl’s Earth?

It’s been a long wait since the first tease that a crisis was coming back in the series premiere of The Flash, but “Crisis on Infinite Earths” is almost here. The epic five-night crossover event is just weeks away at this point and, as a result, The CW is ramping up the promotion. Releases of still photos from the event, official synopsis for the episodes making up the event, and even short teasers have offered fans glimpses of what’s in store for the DCTV-altering event. The network even released a new trailer for “Crisis” on Sunday giving fans their best look yet at the eagerly-anticipated event — and it’s one that may tease the devastating destruction of Supergirl’s home world, Earth-38.

In the teaser — which you can check out up top if you haven’t seen it yet — there are quite a few exciting and surprising moments, including an adorable look at Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Clark’s (Tyler Hoechlin) infant son, but one of the most sobering comes just seconds into the video. Right off the bat, we see a tearful Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and a devastated-looking Alex (Chyler Leigh) looking at something we can’t see with a stunned Supergirl saying “they’re gone.” While the video then cuts to a computer image of Earth-73 being wiped out of existence, the moment begs the question: did Supergirl and Alex just witness the destruction of their own world?

If you know anything about the comic book event Crisis on Infinite Earths, the answer is that it’s very possible. The canonical Crisis on Infinite Earths saw the destruction of countless worlds in the DC Universe Multiverse and ended with the remaining Earths merged into one, single Earth. The process eliminated hundreds of characters and resulted in a reboot of the DC Universe. While it’s not clear if the Arrowverse‘s “Crisis” will follow that same plan, we do know that there are Earths that will be destroyed and fans expect that “Crisis” will finally bring Supergirl into the main, “Earth-1” continuity that the rest of the Arrowverse — Arrow, The Flash, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, and Batwoman” — inhabit.

With that in mind, and with the understanding that worlds are, in fact, being destroyed by waves of antimatter as we saw in the Arrow Season 8 premiere in which Earth-2 was erased from existence right before Oliver Queen’s (Stephen Amell) eyes (not to mention the notations of destroyed Earths on Jay Garrick’s Multiverse map this season on The Flash and the destruction of Earth-73 in the trailer) it’s very possible that Earth-38 could be destroyed. It would certainly explain the looks of horror on Supergirl and her sister’s faces. While both of the Danvers sisters are compassionate people, it seems a little more likely that their reactions line up more with seeing a world they know and love vanish.

If Earth-38 were to be destroyed in “Crisis”, it could create some complications for the rest of Supergirl‘s fifth season, though there’s a moment in the trailer that could explain how, should Earth-38 die some sense of “normalcy” on Supergirl could be maintained. Late in the trailer, we hear Supergirl declare that “we might lose the planet, but we can still save the people.” Perhaps Supergirl and her allies make a bold move to save as many people from the threatened Earths — including her own home — before they’re wiped from existence. It’s a move that would theoretically bring her (and her show’s major players) onto Earth-1 — and could potentially do the same for Black Lightning if his world ends up threatened by the devastating event.

However the changes to the Multiverse ultimately play out, fans will get to see it soon. The five-night event kicks off Sunday, December 8 and will span across Supergirl, Batwoman, The Flash, Arrow, and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, and will feature characters from across the DC multiverse. These have been confirmed to include Smallville‘s Tom Welling and Erica Durance, Black Lightning‘s Cress Williams, Stargirl‘s Brec Bassinger, Batman‘s Burt Ward, and legendary voice actor Kevin Conroy.