Crisis on Infinite Earths Crossover Shares First Official Look at Smallville’s Tom Welling as Clark Kent

This year’s Arrowverse crossover will be here in a flash. As the holidays draw near, fans are counting down the days until “Crisis on Infinite Earths” gets underway. The event, which kicks off on December 8, will change the Arrowverse in huge ways. And thanks to some solid cameos, fans will see Smallville‘s Tom Welling revisit the role of Superman.

Of course, fans have waited for the day they could see Welling back in character as Clark Kent, and that time has come. An update from The CW has revealed the first official look at Welling’s Clark.

And yes, the Kansas-loving hero is still a big fan of plaid.

As you can see above, Welling slips back into the role of Clark with ease. Dressed in a red-and-black plaid shirt, Clark looks as dignified as Superman should. His gray undershirt shows how broad the hero’s shoulders are, and he looks pretty adorable with his farming tools.

Clark also appears to be on a farm which suits the Smallville character just fine. This is just one Superman out of several to appear in this crossover. “Crisis on Infinite Earths” will also revisit Brandon Routh’s version of Clark since he brought the hero to life in Superman Returns. The 2006 film shot the actor to stardom despite its mixed reviews, and Routh has carried on that legacy with Legends of Tomorrow as Ray Palmer.

Obviously, fans are excited to see these stars revisit their roles, but they should not expect Welling to get lots of screen time. According to a fan who spoke with the Smallville actor at a convention, Welling said he will only appear in one scene, but that time will be plenty for fans who’ve waited years to see the actor suit up once more.

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” kicks off on Sunday, December 8 on Supergirl, runs through a Monday episode of Batwoman and that Tuesday’s episode of The Flash. That will be the midseason cliffhanger, as the shows go on hiatus for the holidays and return on January 14 to finish out the event with the midseason premiere of Arrow and a “special episode” of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, which launches as a midseason series this year and so will not have an episode on the air before the Crisis.