Damon Lindelof Hasn’t Ruled Out More Watchmen Stories

HBO’s Watchmen is only five episodes into its story, but with the show’s mysteries growing more and complex even as they simultaneously unfold, fans are already wondering if there will be a second season or, beyond that, more to Damon Lindelof‘s “remix” based on the comic book series of the same name by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons. According to Lindelof, he’s confident that there will be me Watchmen stories yet to tell but they may not be ones that he will be responsible for telling.

In an interview with LADbible, Lindelof explained that Watchmen is intended to be a full story told across the course of the season and while he’s not opposed to telling more stories, there’s more to it than just telling stories for stories’ sake.

“It was designed to be a complete story much in the vein of shows like Fargo or True Detective, with an understanding that there are many Watchmen stories to tell, but there’s not a big cliffhanger in the final episode,” Lindelof said. “I think the majority of the mysteries — at least the ones that are central to the stories that we tell — are resolved by the end of the ninth episode.”

“If the idea is right, and if there is a compelling reason to do it, then I’d consider it,” he said about a second season or more stories. “I haven’t had that idea yet. The other thing about Watchmen is that it doesn’t belong to me. Alan Moore, Dave Gibbons and John Higgins created this thing. I had the opportunity to be its steward for a couple of years. There is going to be more Watchmen, independently of whether I do it. It should be done by someone who really deeply cares about it and has a reason to.”

Lindelof has been pretty consistent in his comments about future Watchmen stories as well as his involvement in them. In a previous interview with the AV Club, Lindelof said that he “probably” wouldn’t continue as the series’ showrunner should it end up getting a second season.

“[It’s] not my story, right? I appropriated it,” Lindelof explained. “And so the idea that someone else could come along and do another season of Watchmen, that’s really exciting to me, too. I would watch the fuck out of that. These nine episodes are sort of everything that I have to say at this point about Watchmen, and then we’ll kind of go from there.”

He has also been very clear about the responsibility of handling Watchmen stories, explaining back in 2017 when the HBO series was announced just how high in regard, he holds the source material.

“”I’ve been very vocal about my love for those twelve issues…that they were completely and totally inspiring for all the storytelling that I did subsequently, and that I owe a debt to it,” Lindelof initially said when the series was announced in 2017. “I do feel like I have to weigh the balance of ‘should it exist’ before I decide to take it on, and I’m sort of in that process now. I hold the source material in such high regard, it would literally be the worst feeling in the world to screw it up…all I can say is I’m thinking about Watchmen a lot right now.”

Watchmen airs Sundays at 9/8c on HBO.