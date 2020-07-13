The Batman Who Laughs, Robin King, and Dinosaur Batman Star in Awesome Dark Nights: Death Metal Cover

✖

The Dark Nights: Death Metal event has been absolutely surprising readers thus far, as it brings to life a punk-rock and truly terrifying corner of DC's Dark Multiverse. While the main event's second issue still has yet to be released, the title has already introduced fans to some pretty surprising takes on characters they love. A new variant cover for one of the event's tie-ins, Dark Nights: Death Metal: Legends of the Dark Knights #1, unites three of those characters together in a pretty epic way. Not only does it feature The Batman Who Laughs and The Robin King, but the T-Rex Batman that has been delighting fans since he first appeared in previews in March.

Kaare Andrews' Dark Nights: Death Metal Legends of the Dark Knights #1 variant cover is not only beautiful, it looks like a pretty fun (albeit evil) hang. On sale August 4! pic.twitter.com/wmMbg4HWFM — DC Nation (@thedcnation) July 12, 2020

The one-shot issue will feature a series of short stories tied to the various Batmen in Death Metal, with the solicitation hinting that "The DC Universe has become engulfed by the Dark Multiverse, where demons dwell and reality is overrun by monstrous versions of the Dark Knight, all ruled by the Batman Who Laughs. In this collection of short tales, learn the terrifying secrets of these new Bats out of hell and other creatures of the night like Robin King, whose origin is just the worst!"

"I've been waiting to do this story since we finished Dark Nights: Metal," Death Metal writer Scott Snyder said in a statement when the series was first announced. "As much as it was a complete event, we left some threads hanging there for sure. I’d hoped that if people liked the first series enough, we’d have a chance to set up something bigger, and that’s our plan for Death Metal."

"For all of us, Dark Nights: Death Metal is about the fun factor," Capullo said. "Comics should be fun, bombastic, and over-the-top. This series is going to be exciting and jam-packed with great 'metal-esque' moments that will make fans lose their minds when they see them."

What do you think of the newest Dark Nights: Death Metal variant cover? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Dark Nights: Death Metal: Legends of the Dark Knights will be available on August 4th.

