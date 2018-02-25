‘Justice League’: First Look at Darkseid Concept Art Possibly Revealed

DC Extended Universe fans may have just gotten their first glimpse of what the ruler of Apokolips, Darkseid, could have looked like in live-action.

This possible first look comes through a behind-the-scenes Justice League featurette. The video is focused on the work that went into developing the Flash’s costume for the film. However, much of the video is shot in a room where concept artwork rings the walls. One piece of artwork, in particular, is standing out to fans as looking like it may be Darkseid.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Take a look below. You can also watch the full featurette above.

The image is too blurry to definitely say that it is or is not Darkseid, but the figure does have a frame that fits the character’s usual description and looks to be wearing an outfit that could be a take on Darkseid’s classic sleeveless tunic that was originally designed by Jack Kirby.

While Darkseid was cut from the final theatrical cut of Justice League, he was originally intended to make an appearance. Cyborg was originally intended to plug into the Genesis Chamber on the Kryptonian ship. His connection to the chamber would have revealed a vision of Darkseid on a throne. The vision would have also been a callback to Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, since it would have revealed the same “Knightmare” future that Batman saw in the previous film, only with the Hall of Justice’s sign included in the ruins. One dedicated fan did his best to animate this sequence based on the storyboards that Zack Snyder revealed.

Darkseid is arguably the most epic and threatening villain in the DC Comics universe. Created by Jack “The King” Kirby as part of his Fourth World saga, Darkseid has since become one of Superman’s greatest foes and one of the view villains who can pose a threat to the entire Justice League.

Justice League is now available on Digitial HD. The film comes to Blu-ray and DVD on March 13th. Other upcoming DC Extended Universe films include Aquaman on December 21st, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Wonder Woman 2 on November 1, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.