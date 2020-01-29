Arrow Fans are Freaking Out About Green Lantern Tease in Series Finale

Arrow‘s series finale aired on Tuesday night, bringing an end to eight years of superhero storytelling on The CW. The final episode of the run included some long-awaited reunions and meetings, some major changes to the show’s continuity — and an optimistic hint of what’s to come in the Arrowverse. That was especially true for the series’ final act, which paid off on a tease that fans have been hoping for years. Spoilers for Arrow‘s series finale, “Fadeout”, below! Only look if you want to know!

Towards the end of the episode, John Diggle (David Ramsey) provided a eulogy for Oliver’s funeral, about how Oliver’s life and death had led to the creation of a whole new universe. Part of the eulogy stretched over a montage of Diggle, Lyla Michaels (Audrey Marie Anderson), and their kids moving to their new home in Metropolis. While arriving at his new house, Diggle saw a big comet come across the sky, knocking him across the street and creating a crater in the Earth. When Diggle recovered, he inspected the source of the comet — a box, which had a glowing green ring inside.

That’s right. After years of speculation and hope on behalf of Arrow fans (and Ramsey, to an extent), John Diggle is officially a Green Lantern. The moment was already teased by Ramsey earlier this past weekend, but that still didn’t stop fans from getting genuinely hyped about seeing it in action. Here are some of our favorite responses.

Diggle got the Green Lantern ring. Please one day give us a Green Lantern show #arrow #ArrowSeriesFinale #GreenLantern pic.twitter.com/Hpl4Za9PzE — Mfresh03 (@mfresh03) January 29, 2020

OMG IS DIGGLE GONNA BECOME THE GREEN LANTERN FINALLY? WAS THAT WHAT THAT WAS? THIS IS WHY HE NEEDS TO BE ON THE SUPERMAN&LOIS LANE SHOW SO WE CAN SEE IT COME TO LIFE! #Arrow #ArrowSeriesFinale — mandy ❉ (@hilaryerhards) January 29, 2020

Please please please give me a Diggle as Green Lantern series. ITS WHAT THE PEOPLE WANT. He could have a seat at the table😭 #TheFinalBow #Arrow pic.twitter.com/WvygRsNMwX — Paige (@_paigegiffon_) January 29, 2020

