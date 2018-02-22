DC Announces Wonder Woman Day Signing Events in Los Angeles

Marking the worldwide celebration of the pop culture icon, Golden Apple Comics and Barnes & Noble at The Grove will host momentous “Wonder Woman Day” signing events with top DC artist and writers. Cat Staggs, Marc Andreyko and Shea Fontana.

Critically acclaimed WONDER WOMAN ’77 writer and artist team Andreyko and Staggs will reunite at Golden Apple Comics, while the New York Times bestselling writer for DC SUPER HERO GIRLS, Shea Fontana, will appear at Barnes & Noble at The Grove. In addition to penning the hugely popular kid series, Fontana is also the newly announced writer for DC’s WONDER WOMAN series.

A celebration of the iconic DC Super Hero and pop culture icon, “Wonder Woman Day” will take place on June 3, during the opening weekend for the theatrical release of the highly anticipated film, Wonder Woman. The 75-year legacy of the Amazon Princess will be honored with wondrous festivities across the country and around the world.

Additional marquee comic writers and artists will participate in special events to mark “Wonder Woman Day,” including Brian Azzarello, Cliff Chiang, Phil Jimenez and Greg Rucka. Plus, exclusive Wonder Woman tiaras and bracelets will be available at select retailers.

More than 2,000 comic retailers, bookstores, libraries and other partners around the world will host “Wonder Woman Day” activations, including distributing free copies of two special edition issues. WONDER WOMAN DAY SPECIAL EDITION #1 reprints WONDER WOMAN #1 by bestselling writer Greg Rucka and artist Liam Sharp. For young readers, DC SUPER HERO GIRLS WONDER WOMAN DAY SPECIAL EDITION #1 features a chapter from the upcoming DC SUPER HERO GIRLS VOL. 3: SUMMER OLYMPUS, written by Shea Fontana with art by Yancey Labat.

Fans can download the official “Wonder Woman Day” activity kit, including comic book activity sheets, coloring pages, trivia, and games. Readers can also take advantage of great discounts on digital comics at readdcentertainment.com and in the DC Comics app, where 100 digital comics and eBooks will be on sale starting May 30.

WHO: Shea Fontana – Writer, DC SUPER HERO GIRLS, new writer for DC’s WONDER WOMAN series

Marc Andreyko – Writer, WONDER WOMAN ’77 and BATMAN ’66 MEETS WONDER WOMAN ’77

Cat Staggs – Artist, WONDER WOMAN ’77 WHERE:

Barnes & Noble, The Grove (Shea Fontana)

189 The Grove Drive

Los Angeles, CA 90036

Golden Apple Comics (Marc Andreyko & Cat Staggs)



7018 Melrose Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90036

WHEN: Saturday, June 3, 2017

1:00pm (Barnes & Noble) 1:00pm (Golden Apple Comics)