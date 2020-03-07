DC Brings Back Godspeed in Flash

The Flash and Godspeed were reunited in The Flash #750, and it’s not the happiest meeting for the two friends. DC’s Rebirth storyline positioned August Heart as one of the Scarlett Speedster’s greatest foes. Godspeed derives his powers from a Speed Force storm. From there the villan ended up being Barry Allen’s partner at the Central City Police station before his secret got out. Since re-entering the series back in Flash #45, he’s been waiting for just this moment to spring back into Barry’s life and he enters the situation with a bang. He’s been trying to turn over a new leaf of sorts but is everything really going to be all good between the two friends or is something more sinister afoot. *Spoilers are on the way for The Flash #750.*

Barry has been trying to figure out more details about Paradox and Godspeed flies into his lab window during a moment with Iris to tease information about the case. The renegade speedster cautions The Flash and threatens him to drop the entire investigation right then and there. Barry, always eager to help someone in need, gives chase and the two have a conversation en route to The Flash Museum. Once there, the hero discovers that Godspeed has teamed with Paradox. To add some more dire feeling to the proceedings, the speedster reveals to Barry that Paradox knows who killed his brother and that’s why he’s helping the villain.

Godspeed’s entire motivation has been to find the killer and bring them to justice. With his goals so close to fruition, he’s willing to do whatever it takes, and that includes selling out his best friend to a literal super villain. Paradox has a bit of back and forth with Barry and offers him an ultimatum of sorts. Either give up being The Flash or watch everything he’s built be destroyed. The hero counters while asking about how the villain killed the future flash and Godspeed had no idea about that little detail. Paradox is undeterred by that reveal and asks the wayward speedster if he’s really dedicated to the cause.

So, The Flash #751 will feature Godspeed and Barry duking it out once again. In the final panel from this issue, The Flash stresses that the two do not have to fight, but things have escalated too far already. Moments of tension and hardship caused by playing with the timeline is nothing new for The Flash. (That sound you hear is the collective nodding of fans of the hero and especially people who enjoy The CW’s version of the character.) Still, it’s going to take some quick thinking to get August out of this rage before something bad happens to one of them.

The Flash #750 is out right now.