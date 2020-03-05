DC Brings Wildcats, New 52, and More Into Same Timeline

DC Comics is bringing Wildcats, New 52, and The Justice Society of America all into the same era. The Flash #750 literally makes worlds collide as Scott Lobdell and Brett Booth mix just about everything together in unifying the DC multiverse. The last issue of Flash Forward saw Wally West’s life change forever after he had to sacrifice what was closest to him to ensure that his kids would be able to enjoy their lives, even if that means they have to do it without him. But, things are starting to get weird with the timeline. People are remembering details that they shouldn’t. Different elements from across the entire spectrum of the company’s history stand alongside each other and nobody even bats an eye. Wally’s got some explaining to do and it will likely cause a big stir among fans. *Spoilers for The Flash #750 are coming up.*

So, Wally has the powers of Doctor Manhattan after sitting on the Mobius Chair. With that kind of all-reaching power, he’s set his sights on fixing the DC timeline for once and for all. That means that he’s basically going to unite all the disparate elements of the past to go forward. That means if you hated Zero Hour or Knightfall? Well, it all counts. Everything has happened, everything will happen, everything is happening. It might be a bit confusing, but it does open up a world of possibilities with these books. Different versions of any character being able to coexist. Writers will be able to draw on concepts they hold near and dear but could have been lost to continuity.

It is almost impossible to talk about this whole move without discussing the departure of Dan DiDio. His plan for DC this year was to begin an initiative called 5G or Fifth Generation at the company. It would have separated the events of all the different books into five distinct buckets. The fifth and final generation was scheduled to be the future where people carry on the legacies of the big name heroes from DC’s current crop of heavy hitters. All of that planning is going to be up in the air now with DiDio out of the planning and publisher Jim Lee saying that 5G isn’t going to be a line-wide reboot.

(Photo: DC Entertainment)

"It's hard to talk about things we haven't announced. Intention not to do a line-wide reboot," Lee said. "Our focus in talking to editorial team is to continue what we've done best: Character-driven stories, pairing right creators on right characters, and developing characters that are inclusive and diverse."

The Flash #750 is in stores now.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.