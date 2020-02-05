Wally West Transforms From The Flash to Watchmen's Doctor Manhattan This Spring

In the run-up to May's Free Comic Book Day, DC Comics today released solicitation information for Generation Zero, the publisher's main FCBD title, and one that sets the stage for what's next in the DC Universe by, once again, incorporating the characters from Watchmen into the DC Universe proper. In this case, we get a classic DC character who will apparently be taking on the powers of Doctor Manhattan -- and what he does with them may make him either the universe's greatest hero or the biggest threat the DCU has ever faced. The story comes as a post-script to the current Flash Foward miniseries from writer Scott Lobdell and artist Brett Booth, and it's Wally West who is going to get a fancy new coat of blue.

In the last decade, Wally was retconned out of existence (along with his wife and kids) by 2011's The New 52 relaunch, then brought back as part of DC Universe: Rebirth #1 in 2015. 2019 saw him transformed into the (unintentional) mass murderer behind the events of Heroes in Crisis. Meanwhile, Doctor Manhattan sacrificed himself and gave his powers to a child living in the Watchmen universe...but apparently not all of his powers.

In the early days before Manhattan was revealed as the driving force behind The New 52, the character obliterated the New God Metron from existence, leaving his Moebius chair hovering in midair. It's the chair that will give Wally a new sense of the multiverse.

You can check out DC's official write-up of the one-shot here:

The march towards DC’s future begins with Generation Zero! This 32-page issue features a stunning cover by Francis Manapul and features key stories involving Wally West, The Fastest Man Alive, and Wonder Woman, warrior princess from the island of Themyscira. New and longtime fans can’t afford to miss Generation Zero; this book lays the foundation for even more seismic-level changes in the DC Universe.

It all starts here, and everything counts.

“Flash Forward: Epilogue” is an extension of the unbelievable conclusion to the Flash Forward six-issue miniseries, with all-new content from the series team of writer Scott Lobdell and artist Brett Booth.

In order to save his children and the multiverse itself, Wally West makes the ultimate sacrifice, taking his place in the Moebius Chair. Unbeknownst to him, the chair is packing a little extra power, having been imbued with the godlike powers of Dr. Manhattan! Now armed with infinite knowledge – and the powers of a god – Wally West can see the past, present and future of the DC Universe all at once.

…Including what needs to be changed.

Generation Zero also includes a reprint of “A Brave New World,” from Wonder Woman #750. Written by Scott Snyder with art by Bryan Hitch, Wonder Woman makes her debut as DC’s first superhero, saving the life of Franklin D. Roosevelt during an assassination attempt at the 1930 World’s Fair in New York. As a nation hears more about her heroic exploits, it inspires some citizens to consider their own unique gifts, and how they could be used to help protect the world – among them Alan Scott, who will become the first Green Lantern!

