DC Celebrates George Perez's Birthday With All-Star Tribute

It doesn't get much more legendary than George Perez, and DC is celebrating the icon's 68th birthday (which takes place on June 9th) with a special two-page spread featuring an all-star assembly of artists. The two-page spread will be included in all of DC's books in June, and the layout of the tribute was designed by Dan Jurgens. It features a host of DC heroes along with Perez himself, and the characters in the artwork were created by some of the biggest talents in comics, including Jim Lee, Walter Simonson, Alex Ross, Todd McFarlane, Dave Gibbons, Nicola Scott, Joelle Jones, Mikel Janin, Dan Mora, Jerry Ordway, Daniel Sampere, and more, all colored by Hi-Fi.

"When I was asked to come up with a design and layout that would honor George Pérez and his many incredible contributions to DC Comics over the years, I was truly honored," said Dan Jurgens. "I have admired George's work since I first saw it and have had the good fortune to work with him in different capacities, on a number of projects. More importantly, I've been able to see the way George treats fans and readers, always smiling, gregarious and approachable. It was a joy to watch this cover come together and I'm sure everyone who contributed feels the same way."

(Photo: DC)

The tribute features characters that Perez is most synonymous with, including The New Teen Titans, Supergirl, The Justice League of America, Trigon, The Spectre, Darkseid, Firestorm, Cheetah and The Amazons, Power Girl and Huntress, The Legion of Super-Heroes, and more. Accompanying the two-page spread on a separate page will be a key highlighting the characters and the artists that drew them, and you can see both the two-page spread and the key in the images below.

The special George Perez tribute will also be featured as a variant cover for Dark Crisis #7, and each cover of that series will highlight one of the previous Crisis events from DC's history, kicking off with the original Crisis on Infinite Earths by Marvel's Wolfman and Perez. There will also be a special version of the Dark Crisis #7 variant available from The Hero Initiative to raise funds for one of Perez's favorite charities. You can find the complete rundown of characters featured in the tribute below.

(Photo: DC)

The Monitor & Anti-Monitor – Jim Lee & Scott Williams

Trigon – Todd McFarlane

The Spectre – Alex Ross

Darkseid – Walter Simonson

Firestorm & The Justice League Satellite – Scott Kolins

Ares & Hippolyta – Phil Jimenez

Cheetah & The Amazons – Colleen Doran

Lady H.I.V.E. & H.I.V.E. Agents – Scott Koblish

Vigilante – Dave Gibbons

Cheshire – Joëlle Jones

Brother Blood – Darryl Banks

Blackfire – Mike McKone

Gizmo & Mammoth – Klaus Janson

Shimmer – Bruno Redondo

Psimon – Mikel Janín

Neutron & Jinx – Dan Mora

The Legion of Super-Heroes – Francis Manapul

The Justice Society of America – Jerry Ordway

Power Girl & Huntress – Kevin Maguire

The Justice League of America (and the background) – Dan Jurgens & Norm Rapmund

Superboy-Prime & Alexander Luthor – Ivan Reis

Supergirl – Gary Frank

Harbinger – Adam Hughes

Pariah – Daniel Sampere

Jericho & Kole – Nicola Scott

The New Teen Titans, Deathstroke & George Pérez – José Luis García-López

"George Pérez is one of my favorite comic storytellers of all time. To say he's a 'great artist' is a massive understatement," said Dark Crisis Writer Joshua Williamson. "His work on the original Crisis of Infinite Earths inspired so much of my love for DC Comics. When I saw DC editors pull together this incredible piece with so many amazing legendary artists celebrating George, I won't lie, it was emotional. And now it's an honor to have this tribute be a cover to Dark Crisis."