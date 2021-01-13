DC Announces The Next Batman: Second Son Series From John Ridley

✖

DC Comics fans have definitely been enjoying Future State, a publisher-wide event that has provided a fresh take on the superheroes and supervillains that fans know and love. One of the standouts of the event has definitely been Tim Fox, who has taken on the moniker of Batman in John Ridley's Future State: The Next Batman. There has definitely been a positive critical and fan response to Tim's Batman debut - with the first two issues of The Next Batman already going back for a second printing. Now, as DC begins to announce its post-Future State slate, we now know how The Next Batman will factor into that. On Wednesday, DC announced that in addition to a short story in Batman: Black and White #3, Ridley will be writing a new miniseries surrounding Tim's Batman journey, titled The Next Batman: Second Son.

Now that the world knows Tim Fox is behind the mask fighting against The Magistrate in Gotham City, what’s the truth behind his origin and his connection to the current DC Universe? Featuring art by Tony Akins (Jack of Fables), Travel Foreman (Animal Man, Birds of Prey) and Mark Morales (Justice League, Deathstroke, REPRESENT!/”It’s A Bird”) this miniseries answers the questions behind Tim’s estrangement from Lucius Fox and the rest of the Fox family and his evolution from a man of mystery to Gotham’s newest guardian.

The Next Batman: Second Son will launch with weekly digital chapters, which will begin on February 23rd. The first three digital chapters will be collected into a debut print issue, which will be available at comic book stores on April 6th.

In addition, DC announced that Ridley's work on Tim Fox will be collected into Batman by John Ridley Deluxe Edition, a 128-page hardcover collection. The book will be led by an original story by Ridley, with art by Dustin Nguyen. It will also collect Future State: The Next Batman issues #1-#4, in addition to stories from Batman: Black and White and “Family Ties,” from Batman: The Joker War Zone #1.

