DC Future State: The Next Batman, Wonder Woman, & More to Get Second Printings

It's only been a few days since the official launch of Future State, but the DC Comics event is already making a pretty profound impact. The two-month-long publishing initiative has already been met with critical and fan acclaim, with readers eager to check out what the next new era of the DC Comics universe entails. On Thursday, DC announced the extent of the event's success, revealing that multiple Future State titles are heading back to press for a second printing. This includes multiple titles that were released this week - including Future State: Wonder Woman #1 and Future State: The Next Batman #1 - as well as titles that have already sold out ahead of their initial publication. You can check out the full list of titles below.

Future State: Dark Detective #1

Future State: The Next Batman #1

Future State: The Next Batman #2

Future State: Wonder Woman #1

Future State: Harley Quinn #1

Future State: Swamp Thing #1

These reprints will be adorned with "character portrait" style covers, which feature the main characters of their respective books drawn by some of the hottest artists in comics, including Nick Derington, Joelle Jones, Dan Mora, Jen Bartel, and Mike Perkins. The second printings will be available in participating comic stores beginning Tuesday, February 2nd.

Keep scrolling to check out some of the Future State second printing covers