DC Fan May Have Given Robert Pattinson the Best Batman Costume

New Batman fan art shows what Robert Pattinson might look like in the cape and cowl, and it is impressive. The actor has offically be cast as the Dark Knight, but fans have not seen how he will look in the role yet. One iteration by artist Jarold Sng has some people excited.

Pattinson will play Bruce Wayne in The Batman, the upcoming reboot of the beloved franchise directed by Matt Reeves. The movie is still in the early stages of development, and is not due out until 2021. In the meantime, Jarold Sng has shared his take on Pattinson in costume, and the art has gone viral around the web.

The picture shows two drawings of Pattinson — one with the cowl up and one with it down, but both in the full suit. The picture is nearly photo-realistic, but it has some fantastical touches that would be right at home in Reeves’ movie. The suit appears to have armored pieces in some areas, held together with straps around the joints.

This version of Batman has the classic grey suit, but with plenty of black accenting to go around. The shoulders have big armored plates, and the black gauntlets come up to the elbows. The boots extend into black knee pads as well.

Most importantly, Pattinson looks right at home in the suit. The artist chose to go with the classic all-white eyes in the cowl, though they are not illuminated like in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. With the hood down, Pattinson wears a sly scowl that is easy to imagine on Bruce Wayne’s face.

All in all, the art got mixed reviews on social media, where Sng shared it in a couple of different posts. He showed both pictures side by side, then gave close-up views on each as well, showing the fine detailing in the cowl and the utility belt.

"Did a batman suit concept design with Robert Pattinson in mind. I do think if the screenplay worked a more detective like, tech based Bruce Wayne- he'd be a nice cast," Sng wrote.

“Did a batman suit concept design with Robert Pattinson in mind. I do think if the screenplay worked a more detective like, tech based Bruce Wayne- he’d be a nice cast,” Sng wrote.

“Honestly now I’m kinda in for him being Batman, that illustration is really promising,” one commenter wrote.

“This is exactly how I want him to look I love how you made it look like one of his first suits with the visible straps on the biceps,” added another. “Nice.”

“Hollywood will never learn and they will never get Batman right,” argued a detractor.

“Ben Affleck will always be better,” another wrote.

Sng’s design got even more attention as it was re-posted on fan accounts and art blogs around the web. However, the final design remains a mystery, as The Batman is still a distant dream.

So far, all we know for sure is that Pattinson will play the hero himself, and Westworld star Jeffrey Wright will play Commisioner Gordon. Jonah Hill is also rumored to be joining the cast, but the details are unclear.



The Batman is slated for release on June 25, 2021.