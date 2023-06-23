DC Fans React to Batman, The Flash Appearances in Shazam! Fury of the Gods Trailer

Shazam! Fury of the Gods debuted its new trailer at San Diego Comic-Con today, and it featured some familiar faces. While Zachary Levi's titular character is lamenting his uniqueness, he references other heroes in the DC Extended Universe: The Flash, Aquaman, and Batman. All footage of the Justice League members is recycled from past appearances, but only Jason Momoa and Ben Affleck's heroes show their faces. The use of both Zack Snyder-era footage, Ezra Miller's face being absent, and the lack of Henry Cavill's Superman got fans buzzing. Check out some of the best reactions below!