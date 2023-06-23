DC Fans React to Batman, The Flash Appearances in Shazam! Fury of the Gods Trailer
Shazam! Fury of the Gods debuted its new trailer at San Diego Comic-Con today, and it featured some familiar faces. While Zachary Levi's titular character is lamenting his uniqueness, he references other heroes in the DC Extended Universe: The Flash, Aquaman, and Batman. All footage of the Justice League members is recycled from past appearances, but only Jason Momoa and Ben Affleck's heroes show their faces. The use of both Zack Snyder-era footage, Ezra Miller's face being absent, and the lack of Henry Cavill's Superman got fans buzzing. Check out some of the best reactions below!
Canon Confusion
Is the flash and batman scene from the snydercut??— cthulhulalala (@atish__) July 23, 2022
Restore
Batman Is Cool!
Yes... Batman is cool. #Batfleck is part of this universe. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/eXgpfoLaxT— #AbortionRightsAreHumanRights #BoycottMortons 💙 (@SnyderVMarvel) July 23, 2022
GOAT
THE GOAT pic.twitter.com/9P97iQtbPz— Boba Fett (@_BobaFettyWap) July 23, 2022
MIA
Where is Man of Steel 2? pic.twitter.com/mKvsutdbtG— A.J Threet 🌻 💧 🇺🇦 (@AjthreetJ) July 23, 2022
Fans Want Cavill
Looks sick, but if you show us Henry Cavill and get another Superman movie in and you won’t need anything else.— Mintees (@g34567891011) July 23, 2022
Bringing Back SnyderVerse?
SNYDERVERSE IS BACK!!!— Astro_Zombie🎃 (@Gio_Suave666) July 23, 2022
Absent Ezra
They really went out of their way to not show Ezra Miller’s face, didn’t they? https://t.co/klPolC4rtZ— Mark Knoop 🏳️🌈 (@MJK_88) July 23, 2022
Incomplete Team
So we got Batman, Flash and Aquaman but no Superman mention? https://t.co/CqwRA0aUM2 pic.twitter.com/ZFiS1u2DvF— sana 🪩 harvey tit-face (@sana__jan) July 23, 2022
Gasp
#Shazam literally talked about Ben Affleck Batman 😱— Cinema Brainiac (@CinemaBrainiac) July 23, 2022