DC Makes Major Change to Superman

Superman is one of DC’s most well-known icons, and he’s equally as well known within the DC comics universe that he inhabits. Wherever you find yourself in the world, the name of Superman is known, and that goes for the ones who love what Superman stands for as well as the ones who hate the very mention of him. That’s why Kal-El has gone to great lengths to keep his secret identity as Clark Kent hidden, even from those he considers friends and loved ones. Aside from Lois and a select few heroes, like Batman and Wonder Woman, most don’t know who Superman really is, but that’s not the case after this newest issue of Superman. Spoilers incoming for Superman #18, so you’ve been warned.

Clark has been wrestling with why he still keeps his identity a secret, and several revelations regarding that decision come to light thanks to a conversation with Adam Strange. Strange remarks that while he gets why Superman kept it hidden when he first became Superman, he is also a little clueless as to why he still keeps it a secret, especially from those he trusts most.

After that conversation, Clark ends up back at the Daily Planet, and he looks at Perry in his office. He decides to head on in, and without any dialogue we see Clark reveal his Superman costume underneath his shirt to his longtime friend and boss. Perry is obviously shocked, but then heads over and hugs Clark.

Clark then heads to find Jimmy Olsen, and they head to a rooftop to have a conversation. It’s then that Superman puts his glasses on and tells Jimmy he can take the picture if he wants, but Jimmy says he doesn’t understand and can’t see the difference. At that point, Clark puts together that Jimmy already knew, and it turns out that Lois told him before Clark got there.

We then go back to the press conference that’s been teased throughout the issue, and Superman shows up to address the press. It’s here that with Lois, Jimmy, and Perry behind him, he tells the world that he is Clark Kent. We then see how everyone around the world is reacting to his revelation, including Batman and Robin, Supergirl, the Justice League (Wonder Woman is not happy), the Titans, Leviathan, and more.

He finishes things up by saying “I know this is new and may be confusing to some, but I’m so proud of my heritage, both from Krypton and Earth, and when I show up as Superman, I want to show up representing both parts of me at the same time.”

It’s a big change for Superman, and you can check out the spoiler images above.

Superman #18 is written by Brian Michael Bendis and drawn by Ivan Reis, and you can check out the official description below.

“With Superman’s family scattered across the galaxy, our hero must confront some of his greatest concerns about himself and his place in the galaxy. Legendary artist Ivan Reis joins writer Brian Michael Bendis as they introduce the biggest change in the Man of Steel’s life ever!”

Superman #18 is in comic stores now, and you can find your local comic shop right here. Let us know what you thought of the issue in the comments or feel free to hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things comics!