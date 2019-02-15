DC And McFarlane Toys Announce Partnership

It’s a new era for toys based on DC Comics‘ expansive universe, as McFarlane Toys has now partnered with the company to produce toys and collectibles.

McFarlane is known for their super detailed figures, which boast extensive articulation and detailed likenesses, and now they’ve entered into a three-year agreement with Warner Bros. Consumer products (via IGN). The agreement kicks off in 2020 when McFarlane Toys will start releasing 6′ and 12′ inch action figures based on DC’s extensive character library, pulling from comics, video games, and movies. They’ll also be making vehicles and accessories for the line.

The previous license holder for DC was Mattel, who holds those rights until 2020. DC recently entered into an agreement with Spin Master Corp, which kicks off in the Spring of 2020.

“Partnering with an iconic brand like DC is a major milestone for Spin Master and is part of our strategy to invest in successful licenses to further grow and diversify our business,” says Ben Gadbois, Spin Master COO in a statement. “Children everywhere have been entertained and inspired by DC Super Heroes™ and Super-Villains™ for more than 80 years and we’re honored to be a part of that storytelling and imagined play. We are looking forward to bringing Spin Master’s renowned innovation to the toy line and to sharing more details about this exciting partnership in the new year.”

We’re not sure how this works with McFarlane’s new deal, but we imagine this was all part of a plan by DC when they ended their partnership with Mattel. Now we’ll be getting a new McFarlane line of figures, and if you’ve seen their previous series like Fortnite, Game of Thrones, Gears of War, Spawn, and others, you know they can handle DC.

Hopefully, we’ll get a better idea about what kind of characters we’ll see in the first wave at Toy Fair, as it is way too early to actually see figures made. That said, you never know right?

So who do you want to see in the first McFarlane DC wave? Let us know in the comments!

