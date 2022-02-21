DC’s Milestone Universe Introduces New Asian-American Superhero

The Milestone Universe is expanding with the introduction of a new Asian-American superhero. Duo is the name of the Earth-M title from writer Greg Pak (Action Comics, Batman/Superman), penciler Khoi Pham (Teen Titans) and inker Scott Hanna. The six-issue limited series features two lovers (doctors Kelly Vu and David Kim) who have scientific minds, who become merged into one single body through a nanotechnology experiment. While it grants them new superhuman abilities, the boundaries between the two are eliminated. With new heroes being introduced into this shared universe, it’s only a matter of time until someone like Duo gets to meet other Milestone heroes like Static, Icon, Rocket, and Hardware.

“We talk about people finishing each other’s sentences when they really know each other, and that’s exactly what Dr. Kelly Vu and Dr. David Kim do in some of the opening pages of this,” Pak told DCComics.com. “They work together, they live together, they love together. They are in that fairly early stage of a relationship where everything makes sense with the other person perfectly. But what happens when you literally can’t escape the other person? When the other person is literally in your mind? That’s what hooked me into the project when Reggie first talked to me about it and pitched it to me.

“So, who are they? They are brilliant scientists, they are engaged, and they have slightly different impulses. As you go along in the book, you realize Kelly is a bigger risk-taker and David’s a little more cautious, in life and in everything else. But they complement each other, and they have these huge ambitions together. The challenge is to see what happens when people who seem so similar are suddenly, entirely connected, and whether they actually are so similar after all. And whether being similar is even the objective!”

“So, casting these characters, right? It was a Vietnamese-American and a Korean-American, but it was a really great opportunity for reinventing in the image what we would like. One of the things I really wanted to do, and Greg was completely on board with it, was depicting a dark-skinned Asian. That’s not very frequent (in comics). Unfortunately, it’s kind of an issue in Asian culture. So, we made Kelly darker,” Pham said.

“These were the intentions we brought to it, and I’m glad we were able to not just have Asian-Americans, but darker-skinned Asian-Americans. It’s really fun just taking Greg’s ideas and how he fleshes these characters out and visually represent them. Subtle stuff. Dave’s wearing a baseball tee in Giants colors, so he’s like the Stats Guy, right? And Kelly’s got a Wonder Woman t-shirt. So, little hints and visual cues that way. She really takes the superhero approach, like, “Let’s go knock some heads around!” And Dave’s more, “Let’s plan it out!”

Pak went on to discuss how Duo will represent the Asian-American experience. “No single project can represent the experiences of a whole community, so I’m not going to make any sweeping statements like that,” he said. “But I’m thrilled about the project because so many Asian-Americans live in Pan-Asian families, where you have people of multiple backgrounds in the same family. And here, we’ve got a Korean-American man and a Vietnamese-American woman. Those kinds of relationships are everywhere, but they’re seldom represented, you know? And so, there’s something nice about normalizing that kind of experience.”

Covers and the first look at Duo #1 can be found below. The issue goes on sale May 17th.

Duo #1 Cover by Dike Ruan

Duo #1 1:25 Variant Cover by Nimit Malavia

Duo #1 First Look

Duo #1 First Look

Duo #1 First Look

Duo #1 First Look

Duo #1 First Look