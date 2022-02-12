Milestone’s Blood Syndicate: Season One Creative Team and Story Details Revealed

The creative team and story details for the DC revival of Milestone’s Blood Syndicate have officially been revealed. Originally announced during DC FanDome by Milestone co-founder Denys Cowan and producer Reginald Hudlin, Blood Syndicate: Season One arrives on May 10th from writer Geoffrey Thorne (Future State: Green Lantern, Green Lantern) and artists Chriscross and Juan Castro. It joins fellow Milestone revivals Static: Season One and Icon & Rocket: Season One. The six-issue limited series brings back original Blood Syndicate members Tech-9, Wise Son, and Fade with an updated story in the Dakotaverse.

“Making Blood Syndicate the fourth pillar of this new Dakotaverse was just a matter of time,” Hudlin said in a statement. “Holocaust’s recruitment of ‘Bang Babies’ in Static Season One was a big hint that we’d eventually address the impact of the ‘Big Bang’ on Paris Island. Landing Geoffrey Thorne and CHRISCROSS as writer and artists for the series was pretty much the icing on the cake; they’re the perfect team for telling this story.”

Tech-9, Wise Son, and Fade return to Paris Island, the most impoverished borough in Dakota, where the citizens were hit the hardest from the Big Band. Dakota is suffering from severe sickness, death, and social upheaval, and also has to deal with the emergence of superpowers. Wise Son and Tech-9 are both back from their military tours of Afghanistan, but find Dakota very different from how they left it. While Icon and Rocket have cleaned up Dakota’s drug traffic, other Bang Babies have been joining forces to form rival gangs. Holocaust has also gotten in on the recruitment drive, gathering a super-powered army to rule Paris Island with an iron fist. The description of the series goes on to tease secrets from Wise Son and Tech-9’s time overseas.

Icon & Rocket co-writer Reginald Hudlin has already teased the possibility of a Milestone crossover event in the future.

“Well, it really started with me, Denys [Cowan] and Derek [Dingle], when we decided to relaunch Milestone Media as a company,” Hudlin explained. “One of the first things we said was, we’re not going to be a nostalgia company, stuck in the past, talks about the old days. Milestone was successful because it was so cutting edge. So if we’re going to replicate the successful formula of why Milestone works, we had to be cutting edge for this generation, which meant finding new voices, like Leon [Chills]; like Vita and Nikolas who’s writing and drawing Static Shock; like Brandon [Thomas], who’s writing Hardware. Having these new voices in there, it’s like, Denys and I had a pretty strong vision of what we wanted these characters to do and how to reintroduce them to the world. But [we’re] so happy to see these writers take those initial ideas and just really run with them and just take them to new, exciting places and extraordinary executions. So it’s just a great squad of people, all working. And there’s a big picture that we have in mind for all the storylines and characters will intersect at certain times, at the same time, you can read it each individual book series and enjoy it, and not feel like, ‘Oh, I don’t know what’s going on.’ You’ll know what’s going on as you read Icon & Rocket, but we think as you read Icon & Rocket, you’ll want to see these other books.”

