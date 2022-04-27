DC Multiverse Blackest Night Atrocitus Build-A-Wave Figure Pre-Order Details

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

McFarlane Toys' latest DC Multiverse Build-A-Wave collection of 7-inch scale figures is inspired by the 2009 Blackest Night crossover storyline from Geoff Johns and Ivan Reis. In Wave 8 you'll need to collect Deathstorm, Green Lantern Kyle Rayner, Black Lantern Superman, and Black Lantern Batman in order to have enough pieces to build an oversized Red Lantern Atrocitus figure.

Pre-orders for McFarlane Toys' entire DC Multiverse Blackest Night action figure wave can be found here at Entertainment Earth priced at $24.99 each with a release date set for August. Collectors can also find the figures in a case of 6 for $149.99 with a release date set for July. Note that all US orders $39+ ship free with the code SPRINGFREE22. A breakdown of the wave can be found below.

Blackest Night Black Lantern Superman 7-Inch Scale Action Figure – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: "Sent to Earth from the dying planet of Krypton as a baby, Kal-L was found by farmers, Martha and Jonathan Kent, and raised as their son, Clark. As Clark grew up, the radiation from Earth's yellow sun gave him enhanced senses and extraordinary powers. Once fully grown, he used his powers to protect his adopted world as Superman. After his death in Infinite Crisis, the Superman of Earth-2 is revived by a Black Lantern Ring and attacks the Superman of Earth-1 and Superboy (Conner Kent) in Smallville."

Blackest Night Batman 7-Inch Scale Action Figure – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: "As a child, Bruce Wayne watched as his parents were brutally killed in Gotham City's Crime Alley. Traumatized by their deaths, he devoted his life to becoming the world's greatest weapon against crime-the Batman! During the Blackest Night, the Black Hand uses his power over the Black Lantern rings to raise the dead and unleash his army of Black Lanterns on the universe. Among those resurrected is Bruce Wayne, aka Batman, who had recently been slain by Darkseid."

Blackest Night Deathstorm 7-Inch Scale Action Figure – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: "The result of the deceased Firestorm being taken host by a Black Lantern ring, Deathstorm joined the ranks of the undead Black Lanterns set on destroying all life as we know it throughout the universe. As a key threat in Blackest Night, Deathstorm is part of the siege on Earth to defend the Black Lantern Battery and tasked with fighting the remaining members of the Justice League."

Blackest Night Green Lantern Kyle Rayner 7-Inch Scale Action Figure – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: "fter Hal Jordan succumbs to the influence of Parallax and the Green Lantern Corps crumbles, the Guardian Ganthet travels to Earth and bestows the final Green Lantern power ring to artist Kyle Rayner. Rather than protecting just Earth and Space Sector 2814, it's now Kyle's responsibility to guard the entire universe as the sole Green Lantern until the Guardians and the Corps return. During the Blackest Night, an army of Black Lanterns attack the Guardians' homeworld of Oa where many of the Green Lanterns also reside, including Kyle Rayner. Looking to defend the planet, Kyle flies into action with the other Lanterns by his side!"

As noted, Blackest Night was a 2009-2010 crossover storyline written by Geoff Johns with art by Ivan Reis. The comic story saw members of the Green Lantern Corps – and as the story progressed, much of the rest of the DC universe – face off with Nekron, a personified force of death seeking to eliminate all life and emotion from the universe. To do this, Nekron had an army of previously dead superheroes and even those who had died and already returned to life, turning them into his Black Lanterns Corps in the process, a roster that ended up including some major heroes. In the end, the good guys prevailed and 12 of the Black Lanterns were returned to life for follow up series (Brightest Day) that explored their journeys, but the general aftermath of Blackest Night changed the rest of the DC universe. The entire Blackest Night collection is available on Amazon.