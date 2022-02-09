DC Just Made a Fan-Favorite Peacemaker Character Canon

We’re almost at the end of Season 1 of Peacemaker, and the HBO Max series has continued to delight and surprise fans at every turn. While the series is inspired by DC Comics, it includes a number of characters who were created by James Gunn entirely for the series, but who have quickly become regarded as fan-favorites. That appears to already be the case for one member of Peacemaker‘s ensemble, as they just made their official DC Comics debut in a pretty delightful way. Spoilers for the “Love of Country” story from Strange Love Adventures #1 from Rex Ogle, Geraldo Borges, Nick Flardi, and Ferran Delgado below! Only look if you want to know!

The story views Valentine’s Day through the lens of Christopher Smith / Peacemaker, as he enthusiastically sets out to celebrate the day, before being interrupted by a fight with the all-new Fearsome Five. Peacemaker violently stops the villains, culminating in killing them, and blames them for misunderstanding the true meaning of Valentine’s Day. Peacemaker then goes home and gets ready to spend time with his “one and only” — a character billed as the only thing he loves more than peace and America itself.

In the final page of the issue, we discover who this character is — Eagly, his trusted eagle sidekick. Peacemaker then asks Eagly to be his valentine, and recites a love-themed version of “My Country, ‘Tis of Thee” to the bird.

This marks the first canonical comic appearance of Eagly, the character who has become a bonafide scene-stealer during the existing episodes of Peacemaker. Eagly did technically make a cover appearance on a Peacemaker-themed variant for Suicide Squad: King Shark #5 earlier this year, but this proves to be the first time he is properly folded into DC canon.

Peacemaker stars John Cena as Peacemaker, Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, Steve Agee as John Economos, Freddie Stroma as Vigilante, Christopher Heyerdahl as Captain Locke, Chukwudi Iwuji as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro as Larry Fitzgibbon, Annie Chang as Sophie Song, Elizabeth Faith Ludlow as Keeya, and Rizwan Manji as Jamil.

New episodes of Peacemaker debut Thursdays exclusively on HBO Max.