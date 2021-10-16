Peacemaker Fans Are Loving His Pet Eagle in First Trailer

The first trailer for the upcoming Peacemaker series debuted at DC FanDome on Saturday and while fans were excited to get their first detailed look at the eagerly anticipated HBO Max series spinning out of James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, there was one thing revealed in the trailer that fans were utterly surprised by and now can’t get enough of. We’re talking, of course, about Eagley, Peacemaker’s pet bald eagle who is seen in the trailer riding shotgun with John Cena’s titular hero as well as walking alongside the characters and even, at one point, giving Peacemaker a hug.



That’s right, Peacemaker has a pet eagle and honestly, fans can’t get enough. Right after the trailer’s debut at DC FanDome, fans lit up social media with their excitement for the series, but specifically about Eagley. People are already big fans of Eagley and want to know more about the feathered sidekick. We’ve rounded up some of our favorite reactions below.



The Peacemaker series will star Cena, Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, Steve Agee as John Economos, Freddie Stroma as Vigilante, Christopher Heyerdahl as Captain Locke, Chukwudi Iwuji as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro as Larry Fitzgibbon, Annie Chang as Sophie Song, Elizabeth Faith Ludlow as Keeya, and Rizwan Manji as Jamil. It’s set to debut on HBO Max on Thursday, January 13th.

