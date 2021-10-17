James Gunn Reveals Inspiration Behind Peacemaker’s Relationship With Eagly

The Peacemaker trailer debuted at DC FanDome yesterday, and there was a whole lot to unpack from the footage. Many people took to social media to talk about the trailer, but there was one character who got more attention than the rest: Peacemaker’s pet eagle, Eagly. Fans are already obsessed with Peacemaker’s feathered companion, and writer/director James Gunn has taken to Twitter to make sure folks know the correct spelling of Eagly’s name. Gunn also took to the social media site today to reveal the inspiration behind Peacemaker’s relationship with the bird.

“The inspiration for #Peacemaker’s hug & relationship with Eagly,” Gunn wrote. He shared a video of a man named Jeff Guidry and his own special eagle friend, Freedom. You can check out the video in the post below:

Peacemaker is set to star John Cena in the titular role as well as The Suicide Squad‘s Jennifer Holland (Emilia Harcourt) and Steve Agee (John Economos) as well as franchise newcomers Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith, Chris Conrad as Vigilante, Christopher Heyerdahl as Captain Locke, Chukwudi Iwuji as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro as Larry Fitzgibbon, and Annie Chang as Sophie Song.

Recently, Gunn has been posting a lot of behind-the-scenes content from The Suicide Squad, including some great stuff featuring Cena as Peacemaker. Last month, the director shared a hilarious video of Cena after he had 36 empanadas. The Suicide Squad‘s post-credit scene revealed if the new show would be a sequel or prequel to the movie, and Gunn recently teased what fans can expect from the story.

“Through the story, you learn where Peacemaker came from,” Gunn told Variety about Peacemaker‘s place in the DCEU timeline. “There’s a moment in [The Suicide Squad] where Bloodsport talks about his father and what his father was like, and you cut to a shot of Peacemaker, and Peacemaker nods. That’s the seed of the entire Peacemaker series.”

Peacemaker is expected to debut on January 13th on HBO Max.