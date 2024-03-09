DC Reveals Zatanna Black Label Series

Zatanna, the fan-favorite magical hero of DC Comics, is finally returning to print and will star in her own series. DC Comics announced the news today, revealing that Eisner award-winning writer Mariko Tamaki (Detective Comics, Harley Quinn: Breaking Glass, Crush and Lobo) and artist Javier Rodríguez (Batman: The Brave and The Bold, The Dreaming: Waking Hours, Tales of the Titans) will revive Zatanna. Set to be released in comic book shops and e-tailers on Tuesday, June 25, Zatanna: Bring Down the House will be Zatanna's first DC Black Label series (17+). DC describes the book as follows:

Zatanna Zatara is the greatest entertainer in the worst hotel and casino off the Las Vegas strip. The ritzier hotels would love to have her as a headliner, but since a devastating instance of magic gone wrong changed the course of her childhood, Zatanna would much rather rock her trademark top hat and fishnets as a sleight-of-hand stage act than bother with real magic...But Zatanna will have to take herself and her magical abilities seriously when an interdimensional vortex cracks open the very stage she performs on, releasing a terrifying demon bent on killing her. And if Zatanna hopes to escape with her life, she'll have to face the even more terrifying consequences of her past.

"I couldn't be more thrilled to be working with this team, and having the opportunity to tell a story that spotlights Zatanna," said Tamaki. "We're very excited for people to see this weird little story we've whipped up for their reading pleasure."

"I encourage readers to join us on this journey in search of magic," said artist Rodríguez. "There is nothing more fun than working on a character like Zatanna who, issue after issue, invites you to explore every nook and cranny of the language of comics

Available for pre-order March 15, Zatanna: Bring Down the House features a main cover by series artist Rodríguez, with variant covers by Jorge Jiménez, Alvaro Martinez Bueno, Artgerm, and Mikel Janín.