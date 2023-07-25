Mariko Tamaki Returns to Supergirl With New DC One-Shot

The Dawn of DC initiative is making an impact throughout the DC Universe, spotlighting a wide number of heroes and villains. That crop includes characters who have not gotten solo titles in quite a while, and it looks like the Maid of Might will soon join that list. On Monday, DC unveiled the first details surrounding Supergirl Special #1, a one-shot that will be released in October of 2023. Supergirl Special #1 will be written by Mariko Tamaki, who previously worked on the award-winning graphic novel Supergirl: Being Super, and also wrote a memorable episode of the Supergirl television show. Joining Tamaki will be Skylar Patridge on art. Supergirl Special #1 will follow Kara Zor-El's status quo within the Dawn of DC's Superman Family relaunch, as she grapples with feeling "redundant" amid Power Girl's recent narrative significance.

SUPERGIRL SPECIAL #1

Written by MARIKO TAMAKI

Art by SKYLAR PATRIDGE

Cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL

Variant covers by FRANK CHO and WILL JACK

1:25 variant cover by RAMON PEREZ

1:50 variant cover by AMANCAY NAHUELPAN

Foil variant cover by WILL JACK ($8.99 US)

$5.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 10/31/23

GIRL INTERRUPTED!

After joining the Superman Family and their heroic efforts in Metropolis, Kara thought she had found her place in the world. But there's only room in town for one Supergirl, and Power Girl's sudden reappearance has made her redundant. Her identity and role are both in question as she looks for answers. Will they lead her out of the city or out of this world? Find out as critically acclaimed writer Mariko Tamaki (Supergirl: Being Super) returns to the Maid of Might with the help of Skylar Patridge (Wonder Woman)!

Will There Be a Supergirl Movie?

Earlier this year, it was confirmed that a Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow movie, based on the twelve-issue maxiseries from Tom King and Bilquis Evely, will be a part of the DC Universe's new slate of movies and Max-exclusive television shows. A director is not currently set, and it is unclear at this point if Sasha Calle will be reprising her performance as the character from the recent The Flash movie.

"I write a lot of twelve-issue series," King told ComicBook.com in a 2021 interview. "That's probably what I'm most known for, with Vision and Mr. Miracle and all that. So of course, when they said Supergirl, I was like, 'Great, twelve issues.' And they were like, 'No, Supergirl can't sustain 12 issues. The best we can do is eight, because the sales will just drop off and nobody will buy it.' So, my great hope is that the next writer who comes along and says, 'I want to do Supergirl,' they're like, 'Yes, you can do as many issues as you want.' She needs to have her own books. She needs to be prominent in the DC universe. She needs to be a character like Aquaman, like The Flash, like Green Lantern, where this is an automatic DC character that there's always a book for men and women to reach out to and find an awesome Supergirl story."

