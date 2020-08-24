DC's Stargirl Score Released

✖

DC's Stargirl recently concluded its first season on both DC Universe and The CW and while watching a new generation of heroes come together to take on the villains of the past -- the Injustice Society of America -- and save the day was an epic adventure, equally as epic was the music from the series and now, Warner Bros.' WaterTower Music has released the series' score. DC's Stargirl Season 1 (Original Television Score), featuring a score from award winning composer Pinar Toprak is now available.

The score features 22 tracks from the first season of the series. The music, which was scored using an orchestra for each episode in order to create epic music fitting an epic superheroine, isn't the first superhero project that Toprak has been a part of. She's also scored several episodes of SYFY's Krypton and Marvel Studios' Captain Marvel, but when it came to working on DCs Stargirl, Toprak said it was a "no brainer".

“I’m a huge fan of show creator Geoff Johns and everything he’s done,” remarked Toprak. “When we met, the way he talked about Courtney, the character, and his vision for DC’s Stargirl really touched my heart. Obviously, I love this genre to begin with, so it was a no-brainer to compose the score. Working with Geoff was just one of the best experiences of my career, to be honest.”

Toprak previously told ComicBook.com how important it was that each episode had its own epic feel through music.

"It was really important. The very first in-person meeting I had with Geoff, he was showing me some preliminary ideas," Toprak said. "This is before the pilot was even shot. I was talking to him about what he was envisioning for the sound and the style we were going for. It's not very common for TV shows to have live orchestra for every episode. It's definitely a beautiful blessing and a gift, to be honest, which doesn't get gifted often."

She continued, "When I heard the style, I told him, "We really need that human touch. Yes, this could be done with computer, we can have beautiful mockups and things like that, but it needed to have this timeless element to it." The writing style that he was looking for was also... There's definitely some synced elements, futuristic things and sound design elements that go into score as well."

You can check out the official description of the album below.

DC’s Stargirl: Season 1 (Original Television Score) features 22 tracks from the debut season of the hit series. Recently wrapping its first season on both The CW and DC UNIVERSE, DC’s Stargirl was recently renewed for a second season exclusively on The CW. Based on the character created by Geoff Johns, DC’s Stargirl features an epic score by the award-winning film and television composer Pinar Toprak, who received her first Primetime Emmy®️ nomination this year for her work on HBO’s McMillions.

DC's Stargirl: Season 1 (Original Television Score) is available now. The series has been renewed for a second season set to come to The CW sometime in 2021.

