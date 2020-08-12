DC's Stargirl: Season 1 Finale Sets Up Eclipso's Season 2 Arrival

✖

The Season 1 finale of DC's Stargirl not only saw the Justice Society of America take on the Injustice Society of America in one final bid to stop them from brainwashing the masses for their Project New America, but it also left fans with some stunning reveals -- including stage-setting the villains of Season 2. With the ISA down, fans may have been surprised to see The Shade -- a former ISA member briefly mentioned earlier in the season -- return to relish in Icicle's defeat, but he wasn't the only dark figure teased. "Stars & S.T.R.I.P.E. Part 2" saw another baddie introduced as the episode neared the end who may just bring some serious darkness next season -- Eclipso.

Warning: spoilers for the Season 1 finale of DC's Stargirl, "Stars & S.T.R.I.P.E. Part 2", below.

After the battle between the JSA and the ISA was over and Project New America thwarted, the ISA was left in shambles. Icicle ended up shattered, Brainwave was killed by Wildcat, Solomon Grundy fled after being spared by Hourman, and Cindy Burman/Shiv took out her father, Dragon King. While the JSA tried to figure out what was next for Blue Valley, though, Cindy was busy herself. Near episode's end she's seen rummaging around in ISA storage where she locates a box containing a black, green-ish hued diamond, noting "I see you there, Eclipso" as ominous laughter is heard.

For fans of DC Comics, this reveal is an exciting one. In comics Eclipso is the incarnation of the Wrath of God and the Angel of Vengeance that turned evil. While the character has undergone various versions over the years. The absolute embodiment of darkness and corruption, Eclipso has been a formidable foe to some of DC's heaviest of hitters -- he's literally brought the Justice League to a standstill and acted like Superman was little more than a fly while even the powerful Spectre, who replaced Eclipso as the Wrath of God, has been defeated by the villain in comics. Eclipso is no joke.

Cindy's discovery of Eclipso opens up a variety of interesting opportunities for DC's Stargirl's second season. The first is that Cindy herself could end up teaming up with Eclipso, creating a combination of darkness and evil that would make for some high stakes encounters between Stargirl and Shiv. It's also possible that series could take some cues from comics and incorporate Yolanda Montez's family as part of the Eclipso story. In comics, after Yolanda is killed by Eclipso, her cousin Alex vows to avenge her, defeating Eclipso and taking his power. Unfortunately though, Alex loses control of Eclipso. When Eclipso, through Alex, kills Nemesis, Alex ends up committing suicide in order to prevent the villain from doing further harm.

While he hasn't been seen much in DC's Stargirl outside of the episode "Wildcat", Alex is a member of the Montez family who still loves and cares about Yolanda even after the rest of the family has disowned her after intimate photos of the young woman were shared at school. With the series taking fresh, new approaches to character stories, it's entirely possible that Season 2 could find a way to incorporate Alex's comic book history with Eclipso, creating more complications for the JSA.

However DC's Stargirl approaches the villain, series star Brec Bassinger told ComicBook.com, both The Shade and Eclipso will bring a different type of evil to the series.

"They're very dark. Don't get me wrong, the ISA is evil," Bassinger said. "But the Shade and Eclipso, they have this darkness among them that I think is very different than the ISA. It's a different type of evil that Courtney hasn't experienced yet. So, I'm really excited to get to dive into that, but it's definitely going to be different for her."

Were you surprised by that Eclipso reveal? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

