DC's Stargirl: Who is SPOILER's Daughter?

The third season of DC's Stargirl kicked off tonight and with the new season comes new challenges and mysteries in Blue Valley. After defeating Eclipso at the end of Season 2, Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger) and the JSA now have to face living alongside some of their old Injustice Society enemies who have seemingly changed their ways as well as the return of Sylvester Pemberton/Starman (Joel McHale) who has returned seemingly from the dead. But that wasn't the only surprise in store in the season premiere. It turns out that one familiar face was themself dealing with a bit of a mystery: a long-lost daughter of their own.

Warning! Spoilers for the Season 3 premiere of DC's Stargirl, "Frenemies – Chapter 1: The Murder", below.

Early in the episode, Steven Sharpe/The Gambler (Eric Goins) returns to Blue Valley and reveals that he is trying to mend his villainous ways for a very specific reason. It turns out that he has discovered that he has a daughter he was previously unaware of, Rebecca "Becky" Sharpe, who was put up for adoption by her mother. The Gambler is trying to find his daughter and is hopeful that, when he does find her, he will have become enough of a better man that he will be worth of not only getting to know her, but her love as well.

For DC Comics fans, the mention of Rebecca Sharpe is an interesting one. In comics, Rebecca "Becky" Sharpe is actually the granddaughter of Steven Sharpe III/The Gambler and is herself the villain Hazard. First introduced in Infinity Inc. #34 in 1987, Hazard joined Injustice Unlimited to seek revenge on Infinity, Inc. for her grandfather's death though she ends up struggling with her own conscience when an innocent — in this case Mike Dugan — is threatened and Hazard refuses to become a murderer. She ends up turning on her own team.

Interestingly, this isn't the first time fans of The CW's DC-inspired superhero shows have seen Becky Sharpe/Hazard. A version of the character appeared on The Flash, first introduced in the Season 4 episode "Luck Be a Lady" where she was introduced as one of the so-called Bus Metas, metahumans who gained their powers after boarding a bus that was hit with Dark Matter after The Flash escaped from the Speed Force. The character was last seen in Season 4's "True Colors" where she was killed by The Thinker.

As for what this mention of Becky Sharpe means for DC's Stargirl, fans would do well not to just dismiss it as an Easter Egg. Series showrunner Geoff Johns, all the way back in Season 1, has previously noted how the show's references and nods aren't simply fun Easter Eggs but pathways to additional elements of story. On top of that, Season 3 of the series is expected to see the arrival of Todd Rice/Obsidian, the son of Green Lantern Alan Scott, paving the way for additional legacy characters to arrive.

DC's Stargirl airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.

What did you think of the Season 3 premiere of DC's Stargirl? Let us know in the comments!